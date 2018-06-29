S&P 500 and Nasdaq set to post a positive month and quarter

Futures were higher this morning, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on track to finish higher for the month of June and the second quarter. The Dow is down about 200 points for June with one trading day to go, although it's up by about 113 points for the quarter. (CNBC)
Dow component Nike (NKE) was 9 percent higher in premarket trade after it reported that North American sales rose for the first time in a year, and it also announced a $15 billion stock buyback. The athletic footwear and apparel maker beat on the top and bottom line. (CNBC)
Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C) and other banks are on watch after the results of the Fed’s stress tests and announcements by the banks of their dividend and stock buyback plans. Deutsche Bank’s (DB) U.S. unit was the only bank whose capital plan was not approved by the Fed. (CNBC)
The government will be out with personal income and spending numbers for May at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index is out at 9:45 a.m. ET. And at 10:00 a.m. ET, the University of Michigan’s final June Consumer Sentiment Index is out. (CNBC)
Spirits producer Constellation Brands (STZ) is the only company of note out with quarterly earnings this morning, with no reports scheduled after today’s closing bell. (CNBC)