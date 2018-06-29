S&P 500 and Nasdaq set to post a positive month and quarter

Five people have died and several others are injured after a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper building in Maryland, officials said. The suspected shooter is 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos, and has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder. (NBC Washington)

President Donald Trump repeatedly told top White House officials he wants to withdraw the U.S. from the World Trade Organization, according to Axios. A source said Trump has told advisors: "'The WTO is designed by the rest of the world to screw the United States.'"

Reuters has learned that Trump has been consulting with some of his advisers on who could succeed John Kelly should the White House chief of staff step down from his post. Kelly, a retired general, is nearing a year in the job and could be leaving soon.

Trump has hit the ground running, meeting with key senators to discuss the Supreme Court vacancy. The GOP plan for selecting the next member was ready to go even before longtime Justice Anthony Kennedy made his retirement announcement. (AP)

Andrew Miller, a former aide to Trump advisor Roger J. Stone Jr., was subpoenaed to appear in federal court to provide evidence and hand over documents related to the Russia investigation, The New York Times reported.

The Justice Department charged 601 people, including doctors, for taking part in health care frauds that resulted in over $2 billion in losses and contributed to the nation’s opioid epidemic in some cases. Some were charged for distributing addictive painkillers. (Reuters)

Despite Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's win over Joe Crowley, Democrats have not gone as far left as some argue. Crowley is the only House Dem so far to lose a primary, and national Dems have gotten their preferred candidates in the majority of swing districts. (CNBC)

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a former mayor of Mexico City, is the heavy favorite to win Mexico’s presidential election over the weekend. His lead comes amid voter dissastification over the country's murder epidemic and modest economic growth. (WSJ)

Tesla (TSLA) is sending out e-mails to all Model 3 reservation holders in North America, informing them that their electric sedans are ready to order and asking for an additional $2,500 to fulfill their orders.The move could help Tesla in its drive toward profitability this year. (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) said it would acquire online pharmacy PillPack, in a deal that is shaking up the drugstore industry. Shortly after the news, shares of drugstore operators Walgreens (WBA), CVS Health (CVS) and Rite Aid (RAD) tanked as well as drug distributors. (CNBC)