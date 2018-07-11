A look at the issues at stake ahead of Trump and Putin's summit next week

No one knows what President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss when the two leaders host their first official dialogue in Helsinki, Finland on Monday.
The anticipated dialogue takes place in the wake of a contentious NATO summit, and amid an ongoing investigation of Russia's attempts to influence the 2016 presidential campaign. What's more, Trump has insisted the two leaders meet at the beginning of the summit without any aides present — stirring concerns the former KGB officer will outflank his American counterpart.
"I think it's a good thing the president is talking to our adversaries, because that's what diplomacy is all about but certainly, we don't want him to go over there and give away the store," Michael Desch, a foreign policy expert and director of the International Security Center at the University of Notre Dame, told CNBC.
On Friday, some lawmakers pressed Trump to cancel the summit after Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted 12 Russians for interfering in the general election. Yet on Friday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told NBC News that the summit is "still on."
While it is unclear what Trump and Putin will (or won't) agree to next week, here's a summary of the issues they may discuss jointly.