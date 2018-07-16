Stocks expected to produce modest gains ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Futures were higher this morning, ahead of today's meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Wall Street comes off a second straight positive week for the major averages and a record Nasdaq close. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all higher in nine of the past 11 sessions. (CNBC)

Bank of America (BAC) reported better-than-expected earnings of 63 cents, six cents higher than expected by analysts on the Street. Revenue for the bank came in at $22.6 billion, higher than the $22.28 billion expected. (CNBC)

BlackRock (BLK) reported this morning second-quarter earnings of $6.66 per share, 11 cents higher than Wall Street expected. The asset manager's revenue came in a $3.605 billion, higher than the $3.594 billion expected. (CNBC)

The new week starts with the government’s latest look at June retail sales at 8:30 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m. ET, May business inventories will be released, with economists expecting a 0.4 percent rise after April’s 0.3 percent increase. (CNBC)

Amazon.com’s (AMZN) fourth annual Prime Day begins at 3 p.m. ET and will last for 36 hours, six hours longer than a year ago. Sales on Prime Day are expected to reach $3.4 billion globally this year, according to Coresight Research. (CNBC)

Goldman Sachs (GS) will formally name President David Solomon as its next chief executive officer, according to The New York Times. The paper said the announcement, which would establish Solomon as Lloyd Blankfein's successor, could be made as soon as today.