US stock futures higher ahead of government jobs report

U.S. stock futures were higher ahead of what's expected to be a strong July employment report from the government at 8:30 a.m. ET. Ahead of the Wall Street open, for the week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were higher, but the Dow was lower. (CNBC)
* China reportedly says it will retaliate with tariffs on $60 billion in US goods
Investors are looking at whether Apple (AAPL) can hold on to its $1 trillion stock market value, after being the first publicly traded U.S. company to eclipse that milestone. Since reporting strong earnings late Tuesday, Apple shares gained nearly 9 percent. (CNBC)
The next three companies close to Apple's valuations are Amazon (AMZN) at about $895 billion, Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL) at $862 billion, and Microsoft (MSFT) at about $826 billion. (CNBC)
A massive wrong-way bet on bitcoin left an unidentified futures trader unable to cover losses, burning counterparties and threatening to dent confidence in one of the world's largest cryptocurrency venues. (Bloomberg)