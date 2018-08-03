US stock futures higher ahead of government jobs report

CBS (CBS) started its post-earnings call saying there would be no questions about sexual misconduct allegations against Les Moonves. The CEO and analysts complied. Meanwhile, second-quarter profit and revenue were better than expectations. (Reuters)

Just days before federal agents raided Michael Cohen's home and office, Donald Trump's then-personal lawyer secured a $10 million agreement with a top donor, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A federal judge is scheduled to hold a hearing today to decide who should bear the responsibility to find parents who were deported after they were separated from their children. (USA Today)

An engineer at General Electric with ties to Chinese companies was arrested and accused of stealing files related to proprietary power-turbine technology, which the FBI says he elaborately concealed to avoid detection. (WSJ)

General Motors (GM) is seeking an exemption to a 25 percent U.S. tariff for its Buick Envision sport utility vehicle. The Envision is made in China and accounts for about 19 percent of Buick brand sales in America.

Once its settlement with the Justice Department over toxic mortgages is finalized, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) said it'll pay its first dividend since the U.K. lender nearly collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis. (CNBC)

Shake Shack (SHAK) topped expectations on earnings and revenue. But investors were disappointed that Shake Shack merely reaffirmed its full-year forecast and shares sank in extended hours trading Thursday. (CNBC)

Heineken struck a $3.1 billion partnership with China Resources Beer, as the two firms seek to tap a growing thirst for premium brands in the world's biggest beer market. (Reuters)

Peloton is raising a $550 million round of financing as the maker of video-streaming stationary bikes contemplates an initial public offering as soon as next year. (WSJ)