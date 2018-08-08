Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: KORS, CVS, DIS, PZZA & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Michael Kors – The luxury goods company reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.32 per share, beating the consensus estimate of 95 cents. Revenue beat forecasts, and the company also raised its full year earnings outlook.

CVS Health – The drugstore operator and pharmacy benefits manager came in 8 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.69 per share, while revenue also came in above Street forecasts. Same-store sales were up 5.9 percent during the quarter.

Walt Disney – Disney earned an adjusted $1.42 per share for its latest quarter, missing Street forecasts by 8 cents a share. Revenue also fell short of estimates. Disney saw subscriber losses at its sports cable network ESPN, and also spent more on programming and technology.

Papa John's Pizza – Papa John's fell 5 cents a share short of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 49 cents per share. Revenue also missed forecasts. Comparable-store sales at the pizza chain fell 6.1 percent and the company also forecast a 7 percent to 10 percent drop in the current quarter amid negative publicity surrounding controversial comments made by founder John Schnatter.

Wendy's – Wendy's reported adjusted quarterly profit of 14 cents per share, 2 cents a share shy of estimates. The restaurant chain's revenue beat analysts' projections. Same-store sales rose 1.9 percent, marking the 22nd consecutive quarter that Wendy's has posted a same-restaurant sales gain.

Snap – Snap lost an adjusted 14 cents per share for its latest quarter, 3 cents a share less than Wall Street was anticipating. The Snapchat parent's revenue beat forecasts, even as its average daily user numbers fell. Separately, Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed took a $250 million stake in the company, representing about 2.3 percent of its outstanding shares.

Tesla – Tesla remains on watch following a busy Tuesday that saw CEO Elon Musk tweet about possible plans to take the company private, as well as reports of a $2 billion investment in the automaker from a Saudi Arabia investment fund.

Cigna – Cigna said it strongly disagrees with investor Carl Icahn's assertion that the insurance company's deal to acquire pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts is vastly overpriced. Cigna said Icahn's view does not reflect the interests of its shareholders and that the combination would create "tremendous" value.

Wolverine World Wide – The maker of Hush Puppies, Sperry, and other shoe brands reported adjusted quarterly profit of 54 cents per share, 8 cents a share above estimates. Revenue fell short of forecasts, but Wolverine issued a full-year earnings outlook largely above current Wall Street consensus.

Thomson Reuters – The financial information provider earned an adjusted 17 cents per share for its latest quarter, 6 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped Street forecasts and the company said it was on track for a "solid" full-year performance.

Avis Budget – Avis Budget matched Street forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit of 57 cents per share, while revenue for the car rental company was essentially in line with estimates. Avis gave full-year revenue guidance that came in below analysts' forecasts. Separately, Avis Budget added $250 million to its stock buyback plan.

Match Group – Match Group came in 6 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 41 cents per share. The dating website operator's revenues exceeded estimates. Additionally, the Tinder parent gave better-than-expected revenue guidance for both the current quarter and full year, as it acquires thousands of new paying users.

3D Systems – 3D Systems earned an adjusted 6 cents per share for its latest quarter, 5 cents a share above estimates. The maker of 3D printing technology also reported better-than-expected revenue. Printer unit sales rose 37 percent during the quarter, with sales gains in other units, as well.

Novo Nordisk – Novo Nordisk reported profit in line with forecasts for the second quarter, but the world's largest maker of diabetes drugs said prices in the U.S. market would be lower next year.

Amazon.com – Amazon launched curbside pickup for groceries purchased at its Whole Foods unit. The service will begin in Sacramento, California and Virginia Beach, Virginia, and will be rolled out to other cities later this year.

Oracle – The business software company filed a protest with the Pentagon over its decision to award a $10 billion cloud computing contract to a single company instead of several.

CyberArk Software – CyberArk was upgraded to "overweight" form "neutral" at J.P. Morgan Securities, following better than expected second quarter earnings and revenue for the maker of cybersecurity software.