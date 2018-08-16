Dow is set to rise about 200 points after China announces new trade talks with US

Jurors will begin deliberations in former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial. The verdict will provide a measure of the special counsel's ability to make charges stick. (AP)



* Questions jurors in Manafort trial will be asking (NY Times)

* Here are charges Manafort faces as case goes to jury (CNBC)



Trump's lawyers are preparing to oppose a potential subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller for a sit-down interview with the president. Trump's team are drafting a rebuttal that could set off a fight in federal courts. (Washington Post)

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo mocked President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan by saying, "We are not going to make America great, America. It was never that great." (NY Times)



* Trump goes on Twitter rampage against Cuomo (CNBC)

An Alex Jones tweet that linked to content encouraging violence led to his temporary ban on Twitter (TWTR), CEO Jack Dorsey told NBC's Lester Holt in an interview. Twitter had previously defended its decision to keep Jones on its platform.

CNBC has learned that President Trump is preparing a new executive order expanding rules favoring American-made products in government projects. The effort, which has raised concerns with federal agencies, has been underway for more than six months.

Trump reversed an Obama-era memorandum dictating how and when the government can deploy cyberweapons against adversaries, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Journal said it's unclear what rules Trump is adopting to replace the existing ones.



* Trump revokes former CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance (CNBC)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren told CNBC's Jim Cramer about her plan to make companies more accountable to employees. She introduced legislation that would require corporations with more than $1 billion in annual revenue to obtain a federal charter.



* Warren's bill is 'a recipe for more crony capitalism,' economics professor says (CNBC)

The SEC served Tesla (TSLA) with a subpoena after CEO Elon Musk tweeted he was considering taking Tesla private and that he had the necessary funding lined up, according to several reports. A subpoena would be one of the first steps in a formal inquiry.



* Tesla whistleblower tweets details about allegedly flawed cars, scrapped parts (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) is considering putting together an insurance comparison site in the U.K., according to Reuters. Separately, Amazon is among those competing to buy movie theater chain Landmark, according to a Bloomberg report.

Ride-hailing company Uber is still on track to book more than $10 billion in revenue this year, although growth has slowed and its losses widened since the first quarter, according to the company's self-reported financials. (CNBC)