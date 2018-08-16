The number of 401(k) plan millionaires surges 41 percent, hits a new high

This is how long $1 million will last in retirement 9:11 AM ET Wed, 24 Jan 2018 | 01:20

While the increase is due in part to the recent stock market run-up, market volatility should not deter savers, according to Jeanne Thompson, a senior vice president of Fidelity Investments.

"You have to be in it for the long haul, especially if you are a millennial and you are under 40," she said. "Saving for retirement is a marathon, not a sprint."

Three tips to grow your 401(k) 1. Start saving as early as possible. "The story of the 401(k) millionaire highlights the beauty of compounding," Thompson said. "To save a million within a 401(k), it does take the better part of a career."

2. Take full advantage of a company match, when available. Roughly 1 in 5 workers still isn't contributing enough to get a full employer match, according to Fidelity. That's partly because many companies auto-enroll at a level that is lower than the match ceiling. To work your way up, Thompson suggests incremental changes. "Increase your savings 1 percent every year to a target of 15 percent."

3. Don't invest too conservatively for your age. For young investors, shying away from stocks in favor of bonds could short-change your long-term grown potential (less risk means less return), Thompson said.

Continue to contribute, Thompson advised, but if you're no longer comfortable managing the 401(k) yourself, "consider opting in to a target date fund or managed account," she said. "That can help determine the right amount of equities, bonds and cash."

As a rule of thumb, Thompson recommends saving 10 times your income by retirement age, in which case, "a million is a good savings target for someone earning $100,000," she said.