Canada has until the end of today to join the new NAFTA deal that the U.S. and Mexico struck, which President Donald Trump coined "The United States-Mexico Trade Agreement." Trump has said he's optimistic Canada will join.



Trump told Bloomberg that if the World Trade Organization didn't "shape up" he would pull the U.S. out. The president's comments follow previous reports that Trump had told White House aides that he wanted to withdraw from the WTO.

The 60-day window closes next week for special counsel Robert Mueller to take any more actions before the midterm season officially kicks off. There's speculation that something might come as early as today. (Politico)



A federal judge gave special counsel Mueller extra time he had requested to decide whether to seek a retrial for former Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort on the 10 criminal charges that jurors deadlocked on last week. (CNBC)



CNBC has learned Trump's legal team hopes Emmet Flood will not replace Don McGahn as head of the White House counsel's office and remain in his position as one of the lead attorneys fighting against Mueller's probe.



Trump, speaking to a campaign-style rally in Indiana, warned that the Justice Department and the FBI must "start doing their job and doing it right" or "I will get involved." He has suggested its leadership is bias against Republicans. (Reuters)

President Trump will be in North Carolina where he is expected to sign today an executive order that will make it easier for small businesses to group together to provide their workers with retirement plans. (USA Today)



Arizona Sen. John McCain's casket landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland last night. On Saturday, a motorcade will take the late senator along Constitution Avenue to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. (USA Today)



The Pentagon announced that Boeing won a contract worth $805 million to build the Navy's first four carrier-based unmanned aerial refueling tankers. The MQ-25 Stingray drone tankers will launch from a ship and refuel Navy fighter jets in midair. (CNBC)

The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission wants to make it easier for individuals to invest in private companies. The commission is also weighing an overhaul of rules intended to protect mom-and-pop investors.

Apple (AAPL) is set to reveal its latest lineup of products on Sept. 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater on the tech giant's campus in Cupertino, California, it announced in an invitation to media. This year's unveiling is rumored to be impressive even by Apple's standards. (CNBC)



