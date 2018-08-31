Futures were lower this morning on the last day of August, but Wall Street appears set to conclude a bullish month. The Dow and S&P 500 remain on track for their best August since 2014. The Nasdaq should chalk up its biggest August percentage gain in 18 years. September has historically a tough month for stocks. (CNBC)
* Argentine peso and Turkish lira crash, putting pressure on emerging markets worldwide (CNBC)
* Stocks snap 4-day winning streak after report Trump backs tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods (CNBC)
Dow component Coca-Cola (KO) struck a deal to buy Costa, the world's second largest coffee chain, from Britain's Whitbread for $5.1 billion, including assumed debt. Costa has nearly 4,000 locations across a variety of international markets. (CNBC)
BlackRock (BLK) funds voted in favor of a recent shareholder proposal to replace Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk with an independent chairman, according to an SEC filing. The proposal was unsuccessful, and wouldn't have affected Musk's status as the automaker's CEO. (Reuters)
The week will end with two economic reports, starting with the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index at 9:45 a.m. ET. Consensus forecasts call for an August reading of 63, down from July's 65.5. Then at 10 a.m., the University of Michigan's final August Consumer Sentiment Index is seen coming in at 95.4, barely changed from 95.3 registered in mid-August. (CNBC)