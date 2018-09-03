Trader Poll

Tell us what you think: Do you trust big tech companies or Donald Trump?

  • Tech companies are increasingly under scrutiny as they attempt to strike a balance between free user expression and preventing abuse on their platforms.
  • Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at Facebook, Google and Twitter for "treading on very, very troubled territory."
  • Representatives from those three companies are set to testify before Congress later this week.

In recent months, technology companies have come under increasing public scrutiny as they aim to strike a delicate balance between allowing free user expression on their platforms and preventing abuse.

Last Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at Facebook, Google and Twitter as he said the platforms were "treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful."

Trump's remarks came after he alleged that Google had "rigged" its search engine to prioritize left-leaning media outlets as well as negative news about him and other conservatives.

Representatives from Facebook, Google and Twitter are set to testify before Congress this week to discuss issues such as censorship and election meddling.

