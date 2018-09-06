Merrill Lynch's U-turn on mandatory fee-based accounts proves not every investor wants handholding

The fiduciary rule had holes in it, like any regulation. It was meant to prevent unsuspecting retirement account holders from getting screwed by unscrupulous brokers and insurance salespeople.

Many market experts predicted the best-interest standard would also encourage use of low-cost ETFs within fee-based portfolios, a type of investment fund I use with clients and an area of the market where the offers for investors, both fund management fees and trading fees, keep getting better. One big Wall Street bank estimated that ETF assets would triple to $10 trillion in five years because of the rule. It wasn't really too far from a good regulation, and I hope it comes back with necessary improvements.

One way to go about the fee-based vs. commission-based choice is to actually document what the client wants out of a relationship with an advisor and then for the advisor to come up with the best solutions to fit the description. Imagine that: listening to what the client wants and needs before determining fee vs. commission.

What is the final, defining litmus test of whether a client is better off in a fee-based or a commission-based account? That's the rub in all of this. There is no red line, which is why the one-size-fits-all fiduciary rule couldn't work. I do think most clients are better off in a fee-based account, which is why the regulation should be reworked and brought back to life.

The independent side of the securities industry embraced the spirit of the fiduciary rule a long time ago. I decided long ago that the best way for me to serve my clients is through a fee-based relationship, because it works well with the kind of services I offer. I know I can't be everything to everyone and that I need to focus my attention on the clients who are the ones whom I can help and who value my offerings. That is the true essence of a relationship, which got lost in all of this.

—By Mitch Goldberg, president of investment advisory firm ClientFirst Strategy