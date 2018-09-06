Stocks are set for a mixed open after Wednesday's 1%-plus Nasdaq decline

President Donald Trump launched an attack after the publication of an op-ed in The New York Times written by an unnamed senior administration official who claimed to be working with colleagues to thwart the president's agenda. (CNBC)



* 'I am part of the resistance inside the Trump administration' (NY Times)



Under fire from the Woodward book and New York Times op-ed, President Trump heads to Montana today for a rally in a state that voted strongly for him in the 2016 election. (USA Today)

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the president's nominee to the Supreme Court, dodged direct questions about whether the Constitution would allow Trump to thwart the Russia investigation. (NY Times)

China warned that it would retaliate if the U.S. implements any new tariffs. President Trump recently threatened fresh tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese imports. (Reuters)

Sen. Bernie Sanders' criticism of Amazon (AMZN) peaked with the introduction of a bill to tax companies for every dollar that their low-wage workers receive in government health-care benefits or food stamps. (CNBC)

CBS (CBS) is in talks with National Amusements and controlling shareholder Shari Redstone to settle litigation over control of the media company, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Lyft has landed the No. 1 spot on LinkedIn's list of top startups for 2018. In addition to Lyft, a few other young popular companies made the top ranks including Coinbase, Glossier and Ellevest. (CNBC)

Undercover Colors, the start-up that made headlines four years ago for developing a nail polish that would detect date rape drugs, is finally releasing a test kit for sale to the public starting today. (CNBC)

The so-called deep web is estimated to be about 400 to 500 times larger than the common internet. The deep web is not found using search engines, and can be accessed only with specific software. (CNBC)

Gordon, now a tropical depression, was expected today to dump more rain on central U.S. states, while Hurricane Florence, a monster Category 3 storm, churned toward Bermuda. (Reuters)