Morning Brief

Stocks are set for a mixed open after Wednesday's 1%-plus Nasdaq decline

BY THE NUMBERS

Futures were pointing to a mixed open on Wall street after Wednesday's tech stock decline slammed the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 was also modestly lower. However, the Dow broke a three-session losing streak. (CNBC)

Tech stocks fell as Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook (FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg testified in front of Congress, addressing online election meddling and how to stop abuse on social platforms. (CNBC)

* Netflix shares decline 6% after failing to hold key chart level (CNBC)

ADP releases its August private sector jobs report at 8:15 a.m. Jobless claims and revised second-quarter productivity are out at 8:30 a.m. ET. The ISM's August non-manufacturing index and factory orders for July come at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

Barnes & Noble (BKS), Lands' End (LE), and Navistar (NAV) report quarterly earnings this morning, Broadcom (AVGO), Five Below (FIVE), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and Zumiez (ZUMZ) are out after-the-bell. (CNBC)

Bitcoin prices continued to get slammed early this morning, following a report that Goldman Sachs (GS) was dropping its plans for opening a trading desk for cryptocurrencies. (CNBC)

* Citigroup reportedly plans to overhaul its investment bank (BI)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

President Donald Trump launched an attack after the publication of an op-ed in The New York Times written by an unnamed senior administration official who claimed to be working with colleagues to thwart the president's agenda. (CNBC)

* 'I am part of the resistance inside the Trump administration' (NY Times)

Under fire from the Woodward book and New York Times op-ed, President Trump heads to Montana today for a rally in a state that voted strongly for him in the 2016 election. (USA Today)

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the president's nominee to the Supreme Court, dodged direct questions about whether the Constitution would allow Trump to thwart the Russia investigation. (NY Times)

China warned that it would retaliate if the U.S. implements any new tariffs. President Trump recently threatened fresh tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese imports. (Reuters)

Sen. Bernie Sanders' criticism of Amazon (AMZN) peaked with the introduction of a bill to tax companies for every dollar that their low-wage workers receive in government health-care benefits or food stamps. (CNBC)

CBS (CBS) is in talks with National Amusements and controlling shareholder Shari Redstone to settle litigation over control of the media company, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Lyft has landed the No. 1 spot on LinkedIn's list of top startups for 2018. In addition to Lyft, a few other young popular companies made the top ranks including Coinbase, Glossier and Ellevest. (CNBC)

Undercover Colors, the start-up that made headlines four years ago for developing a nail polish that would detect date rape drugs, is finally releasing a test kit for sale to the public starting today. (CNBC)

The so-called deep web is estimated to be about 400 to 500 times larger than the common internet. The deep web is not found using search engines, and can be accessed only with specific software. (CNBC)

Gordon, now a tropical depression, was expected today to dump more rain on central U.S. states, while Hurricane Florence, a monster Category 3 storm, churned toward Bermuda. (Reuters)

STOCKS TO WATCH

GameStop (GME) was up in pre-market trading after jumping a combined 22.5 percent over the past two sessions. The video game retailer's rise is being fueled by reports it's working with an adviser on a potential sale.

Facebook (FB) is investing more than $1 billion to build a new data center in Singapore, the first such facility in Asia for the social network. The facility is set to open in 2022.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) signed a preliminary agreement to invest in a petrochemical plant and liquefied natural gas terminal in China, the latest major foreign investment in the world's top chemicals market.

Shares of Cloudera (CLDR) were soaring more than 15 percent in the premarket after the cloud computing firm beat estimates on quarterly revenue. However, Cloudera did report a wider-than-expected loss.

DocuSign (DOCU) beat estimates on quarterly earnings and revenue. The provider of electronic signature technology, which went public in July, also gave strong revenue guidance for the current quarter and the full year.

MongoDB (MDB) reported a smaller than expected quarterly. Revenue also beat estimates. However, the database platform issued mixed guidance for the current quarter and full year.

Verint Systems (VRNT) exceeded estimates on quarterly earnings and revenue. The maker of call center software also increased its full year revenue forecast.

WATERCOOLER

The NFL regular season officially begins tonight as the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will start at quarterback. (USA Today)

Colin Kaepernick's "Just Do It" ad for Nike (NKE) is slated to run on NBC during the Eagles-Falcons matchup tonight. The two-minute ad, voiced by Kaepernick, is set to air near the start of the game. (USA Today)