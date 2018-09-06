Stocks are set for a mixed open after Wednesday's 1%-plus Nasdaq decline

Futures were pointing to a mixed open on Wall street after Wednesday's tech stock decline slammed the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 was also modestly lower. However, the Dow broke a three-session losing streak. (CNBC)
Tech stocks fell as Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook (FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg testified in front of Congress, addressing online election meddling and how to stop abuse on social platforms. (CNBC)
* Netflix shares decline 6% after failing to hold key chart level (CNBC)
ADP releases its August private sector jobs report at 8:15 a.m. Jobless claims and revised second-quarter productivity are out at 8:30 a.m. ET. The ISM's August non-manufacturing index and factory orders for July come at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)
Barnes & Noble (BKS), Lands' End (LE), and Navistar (NAV) report quarterly earnings this morning, Broadcom (AVGO), Five Below (FIVE), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and Zumiez (ZUMZ) are out after-the-bell. (CNBC)
Bitcoin prices continued to get slammed early this morning, following a report that Goldman Sachs (GS) was dropping its plans for opening a trading desk for cryptocurrencies. (CNBC)
* Citigroup reportedly plans to overhaul its investment bank (BI)