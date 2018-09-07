Why former Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort's second trial could be even tougher than his first

Nearly the entirety of the 10 days in the Alexandria trial were devoted to the prosecution's case-in-chief. The attorneys called more than two dozen witnesses, including Gates, along with more than 360 evidence exhibits.
Manafort's team, however, opted against presenting their own defense case and called no witnesses.
Rather, they argued in closing that "beyond a reasonable doubt" was an extremely high burden of proof to reach. They also reiterated their stance from their opening remarks that Manafort had not intentionally violated any federal tax rules, and that he had been misled and lied to by Gates.
So far, the defense has not said whether it plans to present a case in the second trial. But a pretrial statement, submitted by both Manafort's and Mueller's teams, signals that the possibility may still exist.
Manafort "has not determined whether he will present a defense case," the statement reads, adding that "any defense case will require between three to four trial days." The government's attorneys predicted their own case will take 10 to 12 days.
The previous strategy may have put a dent in the prosecution's case in light of the deadlock on 10 charges. But the seven criminal counts against Manafort in the D.C. case might be harder to beat without an "affirmative defense," said David Shapiro, a former FBI financial crimes investigator.
"Mr. Manafort denied he had the guilty state of mind" in the first trial, Shapiro said. That, he added, is "a hard sell when you sign documents, create shell companies, and receive oodles of USDs in your accounts to spend."
The swirl of political intrigue surrounding the criminal trial of a sitting president's former campaign boss could give Manafort an opportunity to mount a defense, Shapiro added.
"His defense may be that the trial is politically motivated, arising from his favoring of Russia-allied individuals and organizations against those favored by the U.S. government to create a separate and independent Ukraine," Shapiro said.
But experts following Manafort's trials predict that some of the charges appear to be airtight.
"In brief, he seems a goner on the money laundering charges," Shapiro said, "with a small probability of success against the foreign lobbying charges."
Trump's continued intrusions on Manafort's perilous legal position might only help that legal strategy. After Jackson ordered Manafort to jail, for instance, Trump wrongly described the ruling as a "tough sentence" for his former campaign chief.
Shortly after the Alexandria jury returned guilty verdicts, Trump told reporters that "Paul Manafort is a good man," adding, "I feel very sad about" his situation.
Manafort's defense team didn't exactly welcome the president's words of support, however.
The former Trump campaign chief, his lawyers argued, has "become an unwilling player in the larger drama between Mr. Mueller and President Trump."