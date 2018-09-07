Why former Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort's second trial could be even tougher than his first

The location of Manafort's second trial could affect his case as much as the charges against him.

Mueller had lodged indictments against Manafort and his longtime business partner, Rick Gates, in Alexandria and Washington, but gave them the option to meld all the charges into a single case in Washington.

Manafort, however, refused to combine the charges — a move that surprised some legal experts.

Some speculated that Manafort's attorneys believed they would find a more sympathetic jury outside Washington, which voted overwhelmingly for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Suburban Alexandria still voted handily for Clinton, but by a slightly slimmer margin, according to exit polling data from The New York Times.

Securing an acquittal in Alexandria — nicknamed the "rocket docket" for its speedy trials — might have given Manafort some much-needed momentum ahead of a tougher D.C. trial. But the jury in Alexandria convicted Manafort on Aug. 21 of five counts of tax fraud, two counts of bank fraud and one count of failing to file foreign account reports.

In D.C., Manafort is charged with conspiracy to launder money, witness tampering, lying to the Justice Department and acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

In both cases, Manafort's lawyers had asked the court to move the trial venue to U.S. district court in Roanoke, Virginia, more than 200 miles from the nation's capital, where a much larger percentage voted for Trump in the 2016 election.

But in both cases, the judges denied the requests.

Manafort's lawyers had every reason to fight hard for the best jury pool available. If just one of the 12 jurors refuses to convict on any of the seven charges, the judge will declare a mistrial on those counts.

That's what happened in Alexandria. A single member of the 12-person jury did not find Manafort guilty on 10 of the 18 counts against him in that case, according to one of the jurors. Judge T.S. Ellis declared those counts a mistrial.

Prospective jurors for the September trial started filling out questionnaires this week. Selection will begin in earnest, with potential jurors being questioned individually, Sept. 17.