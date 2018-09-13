European shares seen lower ahead of BoE, ECB and Turkey rate decisions

Equity indices across Europe are expected to open lower on Thursday morning ahead of several central bank meetings.

The FTSE 100 is seen down by 13 points, the CAC 40 is expected to open lower by 22 points and the DAX is set to start off by 31 points, according to IG

In Asia, markets were mostly higher after the White House said that it had invited Chinese officials to restart trade talks. As a result, the dollar struggled to make gains on Thursday while the Chinese yuan held gains.

In Europe, the focus seems to be on monetary policy with three meetings scheduled. The Bank of England and the European Central Bank are due to announce their latest decisions at lunchtime in Europe. Analysts are not expecting any changes in policy but will be monitoring the statements carefully.

In Turkey, the central bank is expected to increase interest rates to compensate for the depreciation of the Turkish lira.

Market players will also keep an eye on the U.K. government, with a cabinet meeting scheduled to take place Thursday morning. Prime Minister Theresa May is set to discuss the issue of a no-deal with the European Union over Brexit.

In corporate news, Deutsche Bank is reportedly considering to loosen the bond between retail and investment banking, Reuters reported. This would mean that the bank could create a holding company structure in order to be able to strike merger deals more easily.