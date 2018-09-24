Tell us what you think: Which sector will see the next mega-merger?

Over the weekend, Comcast outbid Twenty-First Century Fox by $3.6 billion in a long-running battle between the two companies for British broadcaster, Sky.

The move is the latest in a series of major developments in the media industry this year, following the Walt Disney Company's bid to purchase Fox's assets.

The pharmaceutical industry also saw a merger and acquisition deal of a similar magnitude earlier in the year, as Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical agreed to buy London-listed drug-maker Shire. The $62 billion deal is currently pending regulatory approval from authorities.