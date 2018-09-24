Tell us what you think: Which sector will see the next mega-merger?

Trader Poll

  • The media space has seen a spate of major acquisition attempts in 2018, with the most recent being the long-running battle between Comcast and Twenty-First Century Fox for British broadcaster Sky.
  • The pharmaceutical industry also saw a similar move earlier in the year, as Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical reached an agreement for Shire.

Over the weekend, Comcast outbid Twenty-First Century Fox by $3.6 billion in a long-running battle between the two companies for British broadcaster, Sky.

The move is the latest in a series of major developments in the media industry this year, following the Walt Disney Company's bid to purchase Fox's assets.

The pharmaceutical industry also saw a merger and acquisition deal of a similar magnitude earlier in the year, as Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical agreed to buy London-listed drug-maker Shire. The $62 billion deal is currently pending regulatory approval from authorities.

— Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.

— Reuters contributed to this report.

