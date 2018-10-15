Stocks are set to resume slide at Wall Street's open

Futures were lower this morning after the biggest weekly declines for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq since March. Strong gains for the major averages Friday still left the Dow and S&P 500 about 6 percent below their most recent record highs. (CNBC)
Sears Holdings (SHLD) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and plans to close 142 more of its stores. Appliance maker Whirlpool (WHR) issued a statement after the news saying the bankruptcy will have a limited impact on its finances. (CNBC)
Bank of America (BAC) and Charles Schwab (SCHW) will be out with quarterly earnings this morning, while Dow Transportation component J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT) will issue its numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)
* Bank of America earnings: 66 cents a share, vs 62 cents EPS expected (CNBC)
On the data front this morning, the government will be out with September retail sales figures at 8:30 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m. ET, August business inventories are seen rising 0.5 percent after July's 0.6 percent increase. (CNBC)