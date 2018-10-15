Stocks are set to resume slide at Wall Street's open

J.P. Morgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink, and Blackstone (BX) CEO Stephen Schwarzman will not attend an investment conference in Saudi Arabia amid concerns about the suspected killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (CNBC)



* Saudi king orders investigation into Khashoggi case (Reuters)

* Missing Saudi journalist is creating major worries around the oil market (CNBC)

President Donald Trump plans to visit later today Florida and Georgia and see the recovery effort after Hurricane Michael's destructive march. Late last night, the president declared a state of emergency for Georgia. (AP)



* In areas hit by the hurricane, lines for necessities are growing longer (NYT)

A source told Axios that Trump has asked Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel to serve a second term as he builds his team for 2020. Trump has reportedly praised McDaniel's work on behalf of the America First agenda.



* The Democrats' 2020 crowd jumps the gun (Axios)

* GOP's grip on the Senate tightens even as Democrats threaten to take the House (CNBC)

Trump said in an interview over the weekend that he was "comfortable" in the White House after almost two years in office, despite political storms over immigration, tariffs and his nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. (Reuters)

Russia is currently unable to find a source for the critical carbon fiber components needed to make one of its hypersonic weapons, despite President Vladimir Putin's claims that the device has already entered serial production, sources told CNBC.

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn will challenge Michael Dell's plans to take his namesake computer company public again. Icahn disclosed he has boosted his stake in shares that track Dell Technologies' (DVMT) interest in VMware (VMW). (WSJ)

Amazon (AMZN) has reportedly offered more than $400 million for a minority stake in India-based retailer Spencer's Retail, according to the Business Standard newspaper. They say Amazon was eyeing a 30 percent stake.

Chipmaker Broadcom (AVGO) received final European Union antitrust clearance for its $19-billion purchase of software company CA Technologies (CA), and now expects the deal to close on November 5. (Reuters)