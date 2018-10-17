Morning Brief

The Dow is set for a tough open after surging nearly 550 points on strong earnings

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures were lowerthis morning after U.S. stocks saw their best day in nearly seven months. The rally Tuesday trimmed the Dow's October loss to about 2.5 percent, with the S&P 500 off 3.6 percent for the month and the Nasdaq still down about 5 percent. (CNBC)

* Cramer's charts of the fear gauge suggest the sell-off pain isn't over yet (CNBC)

Netflix's (NFLX) stock was 11 percent higher in premarket this morning after it reported quarterly earnings that crushed estimates, and the important metric of net subscriber additions was well above analyst expectations for the video streaming service. (CNBC)

Google streaming service YouTube was inaccessible this morning as users were greeted with a blank page that showed no videos or displayed a network error on the mobile app. YouTube did not explain what caused the outage. (CNBC)

Abbott Labs (ABT), M&T Bank (MTB), Northern Trust (NTRS), U.S. Bancorp (USB), and Winnebago (WGO) are among the companies set to issue quarterly earnings this morning, with Alcoa (AA), Kinder Morgan (KMI), and United Rentals (URI) set to release after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

The government will be out with September housing starts at 8:30 a.m. ET. Separately, The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its September 25-26 meeting at 2 p.m. ET. The next policy meeting is set for November 7-8. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held separate meetings with Turkey's president and foreign minister for around 40 minutes each today in the Turkish capital, Ankara over the Washington Post columnist's disappearance. (AP)

* IMF's Lagarde postpones her Mideast trip, including the Saudi conference (CNBC)

Ohio Gov. John Kasich's super PAC raised just more than $300,000 in the third quarter, according to a new filing, giving his political operation a boost as he considers whether to make another run at the White House in 2020. (CNBC)

Dennis Hof, the notorious pimp and GOP candidate for Nevada's state assembly, died hours after a combination 72nd birthday party/campaign rally attended by GOP tax fighter Grover Norquist and recent Trump pardon recipient Sheriff Joe Arpaio.(CNBC)

Trump told The Associated Press that he won't accept the blame if the Republican Party loses control of the House in November, arguing his campaigning and endorsements have helped GOP candidates.

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Trump reiterated his complaints that the Federal Reserve under chairman Jerome Powell is raising short-term interest rates too fast, calling the U.S. central bank "my biggest threat."

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that could determine whether users can challenge social media companies such as Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR) and Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) on free speech grounds. (CNBC)

Canada just became today the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace. Canada has had legal medical marijuana since 2001 and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has spent two years working toward expanding that. (AP)

Amazon's (AMZN) hiring efforts show that it will take a data-driven approach as it moves deeply into health care. The hire would work closely with Atul Gawande's Amazon, J.P. Morgan (JPM), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) joint venture. (CNBC)

According to exclusive audio obtained by CNBC, former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert gave 1,000 employees a rallying cry at a town hall meeting Tuesday as the company gears up for a do-or-die holiday season.

Bank of America (BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan said in a interview with Becky Quick at CNBC's Net/Net Summit that the adoption of technology at the second-biggest U.S. lender has allowed him to cut 100,000 workers in less than a decade.

Uber is considering selling minority stakes in its costly self-driving car unit as the ride-hailing company tries to address rising cost pressures ahead of its initial public offering, according to the Financial Times.

Tesla (TSLA) successfully acquired an 864,885-square meter plot in Shanghai's Lingang area for the electric car maker's new factory, according to an announcement from Lingang. No price was immediately disclosed. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

IBM (IBM) beat estimates by two cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.42 per share, but revenue fell short of forecasts as it fell 2.1 percent from a year earlier. IBM had seen revenue rise year-over-year for three straight quarters after a nearly six-year stretch of revenue declines. IBM also saw its share of revenue from its faster growing businesses like cloud computing fall to less than 50 percent of total revenue.

CSX (CSX) earned $1.05 per share for the third quarter, topping estimates by 11 cents, and the rail operator's revenue also beat forecasts. CSX's bottom line was helped by cost cutting and higher prices for freight delivery.

United Continental (UAL) fell a penny short of consensus estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.06 per share. However, the airline's revenue did come in above forecasts as it posted its best quarterly growth since 2010. United also raised its full year outlook for the third time this year.

Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) cut its full-year forecast due to slower growth in its North American dialysis business. North America is the Germany-based company's largest market.

Pearson (PSO) said it would return to profit growth this year, even as it faces difficulties in its U.S. higher education textbook unit.

Xerox (XRX) was dealt a setback in court, as Japan's Fujifilm won an appeal in its battle with the office equipment company over their aborted merger deal. Xerox abandoned the proposed $6.1 billion deal earlier this year following opposition by major shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason.

Target (TGT) is adding extra space dedicated to its toy business for the holiday season, as it tries to win more toy sales after Toys R Us went out of business earlier this year.

General Electric (GE) will reportedly win a $15 billion Iraq power generation contract, according to the Financial Times. Sources tell the paper that Germany's Siemens was close to winning the deal, but the White House put pressure on Iraq to award the contract to a U.S. company.

WATERCOOLER

The jackpot for Mega Millions has reached $868 million, the second-largest grand prize in U.S. history. Officials upped the jackpot, which had been at $667 million, after nobody claimed the win in Tuesday's draw. The next draw takes place on Friday. (CNBC)

