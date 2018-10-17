The Dow is set for a tough open after surging nearly 550 points on strong earnings

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held separate meetings with Turkey's president and foreign minister for around 40 minutes each today in the Turkish capital, Ankara over the Washington Post columnist's disappearance. (AP)



* IMF's Lagarde postpones her Mideast trip, including the Saudi conference (CNBC)

Ohio Gov. John Kasich's super PAC raised just more than $300,000 in the third quarter, according to a new filing, giving his political operation a boost as he considers whether to make another run at the White House in 2020. (CNBC)

Dennis Hof, the notorious pimp and GOP candidate for Nevada's state assembly, died hours after a combination 72nd birthday party/campaign rally attended by GOP tax fighter Grover Norquist and recent Trump pardon recipient Sheriff Joe Arpaio.(CNBC)

Trump told The Associated Press that he won't accept the blame if the Republican Party loses control of the House in November, arguing his campaigning and endorsements have helped GOP candidates.

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Trump reiterated his complaints that the Federal Reserve under chairman Jerome Powell is raising short-term interest rates too fast, calling the U.S. central bank "my biggest threat."

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that could determine whether users can challenge social media companies such as Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR) and Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) on free speech grounds. (CNBC)

Canada just became today the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace. Canada has had legal medical marijuana since 2001 and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has spent two years working toward expanding that. (AP)

Amazon's (AMZN) hiring efforts show that it will take a data-driven approach as it moves deeply into health care. The hire would work closely with Atul Gawande's Amazon, J.P. Morgan (JPM), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) joint venture. (CNBC)

According to exclusive audio obtained by CNBC, former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert gave 1,000 employees a rallying cry at a town hall meeting Tuesday as the company gears up for a do-or-die holiday season.

Bank of America (BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan said in a interview with Becky Quick at CNBC's Net/Net Summit that the adoption of technology at the second-biggest U.S. lender has allowed him to cut 100,000 workers in less than a decade.

Uber is considering selling minority stakes in its costly self-driving car unit as the ride-hailing company tries to address rising cost pressures ahead of its initial public offering, according to the Financial Times.

Tesla (TSLA) successfully acquired an 864,885-square meter plot in Shanghai's Lingang area for the electric car maker's new factory, according to an announcement from Lingang. No price was immediately disclosed. (CNBC)