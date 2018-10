After no one hit all winning numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot has surged to a staggering $1.6 billion — the largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

And at some point, someone will get really lucky. As in really, really lucky.

Your chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is pretty dismal: 1 in 302.6 million. Prior to last October, when changes were made to the game, it was 1 in 258.9 million.