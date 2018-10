SoFi, short for "Social Finance," targets millennials with an array of banking products, including loans, refinancing and wealth management. The company launched in 2011 and has a $4.4 billion valuation.

Formerly the chief operating officer of Twitter, Noto stepped in to his role at SoFi after co-founder and CEO Mike Cagney was forced out last year amid sexual harassment allegations.

More from CNBC Disruptor 50:

Cloud software company Qualtrics plans to follow rival SurveyMonkey to the public markets

These are the tech start-ups worth billions that are expected to go public next year

Microsoft is investing in ride-hailing firm Grab

"Financial independence" is the goal for SoFi's customers, Noto said. "We don't want any of that experience to be disrupted because of volatility in the marketplace."

While rising rates have slowed down SoFi's mortgage refinancing business, there is still "heavy demand" for student loan refinancing, said Noto. The company is also noticing a trend of customers consolidating their debts into personal loans.