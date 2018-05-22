SoFi will get crypto investing by 2019, says CEO Anthony Noto

SoFi CEO Anthony Noto says the "modern finance" company wants members to be able to invest in cryptocurrency as soon as 2019.

"We want to accelerate our investment in some new products, one of which is our wealth products, and we want to add cryptocurrency to that," Noto said on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

SoFi, short for "Social Finance," targets millennials with an array of modern banking products that Noto says help millennials "achieve financial independence and realize their ambitions." The company launched in 2011 with a focus on student loan refinancing, but has since pivoted toward more general banking solutions.