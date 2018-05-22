SoFi will get crypto investing by 2019, says CEO Anthony Noto

Formerly the CEO of Twitter, Noto stepped in to his role at SoFi after co-founder and CEO Mike Cagney was forced out amid sexual harassment allegations.
According to Noto, SoFi has a big year planned, which starts with continuing to invest in core lending products, like student and personal loans products and mortgage products. By 2019, Noto said SoFi hopes to expand into home equity and brokerage, launch personal checking account SoFi Money, as well as, of course, getting into cryptocurrency.
More from CNBC Disruptor 50:
Spotify's IPO disrupted Wall Street. What lies ahead now for unicorns looking to go public
How Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX beat Boeing to become a $28 billion aerospace juggernaut
Silicon Valley's gender gap: Here's where powerful women are moving fast to close it
"We hope it is something we can roll out with general availability in 2019, potentially sooner," Noto said.
SoFi claims to have 430,000 members and has made $25 billion in loans to date. It has raised $2.1 billion in funding, including $500 million in a round led by Silver Lake Partners.
"If we can build the best value proposition for our members by being the fastest, having the best selection, having the best content and best convenience, ultimately, we will control our own destiny," Noto said.