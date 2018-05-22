It took six years, but the CNBC Disruptor 50 list is starting to close the gap. There are more female CEOs and founders and start-up business models and products focused on women than ever before. The 2018 Disruptor list has nine female CEOs, up from just three last year. Thirteen of the companies have at least one female founder. That's still far from closing the gender gap, but the 26 percent of Disruptor companies that have female founders is well ahead of the Silicon Valley average.
Female-founded companies comprised 4.4 percent of all venture capital deals last year, according to PitchBook. Though that sounds grim, it's the largest percentage since 2006. Venture firms, in general, write smaller checks for female founders. Last year the average woman-led VC deal was just over $5 million, compared to a little less than $12 million for a male-led company.