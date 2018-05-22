Ellevest sees a huge untapped market in financial advice for women. Thinx is looking to replace tampons with a new kind of underwear. Progyny is working to revolutionize fertility benefits for women and employers. And Rent the Runway's wardrobe-for-rent options are focused exclusively on women's clothes and accessories, at least for now. While TheRealReal isn't focused just on women's clothes or accessories, the majority of its merchandise is for women, as well as its customer base.

Increasingly, companies view efforts to close the workplace gender gap as not only a social issue and the right thing to do but also critical to business culture and success.

Lack of diversity poses a real financial risk, according to the Disruptor 50 CEOs that responded to our annual survey. The majority of respondents said lack of diversity leads to "Lack of understanding of threats/opportunities due to 'group think.'" The second-biggest risk they cited stemming from lack of diversity is "weakened ability to attract and retain top talent."

Andrew Rubin, CEO and founder of cloud security company Illumio, which reported 20 percent ro 29 percent of its employee based as female, said in the annual Disruptor CEO survey that diversity leads to different perspectives and views on both opportunities and challenges. "Without both of them, we are impeding our long-term success," he said.