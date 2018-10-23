The Dow is set for a triple-digit drop amid rising global tensions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said evidence shows that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was the victim of a "vicious, violent murder." He also said there were "strong signs" it was the result of a planned operation. (CNBC)



* Saudi economic forum opens but many absent over Khashoggi (AP)

China said today it has expressed deep concern to the U.S. after Washington sent two warships through the Taiwan Strait in the second such operation this year. China claims democratic and self-ruled Taiwan as its own. (Reuters)



* Chinese official tells American investors: We don't fear a trade war with the US (CNBC)

President Donald Trump repeated his unsubstantiated claim that GOP plan to unveil a tax cut before the midterm elections. Congress is in recess until after the election, but Trump dismissed the idea that he would try to use an executive order. (CNBC)



* 5 midterm races (two weeks from today) that could help decide House control (USA Today)

The Supreme Court halted a ruling requiring Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to testify in suits challenging his decision to add a question on citizenship to the 2020 Census. They said it represented an unwarranted intrusion. (Politico)

Hurricane Willa is forecast to be a major storm at landfall in Mexico later today. Willa, currently a Category 4, has prompted storm warnings in effect from San Blas to Mazatlán, including Las Islas Marias. (The Weather Channel)

An explosive device was found yesterday in a mailbox at the home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, authorities said. It did not explode on its own, and bomb squad technicians "proactively detonated" it. Soros was not home. (NY Times)

Philip Morris (PM) released less expensive versions of its IQOS "heat but not burn" products in Japan, in an effort to boost sales in that country. The alternative cigarettes release less smoke and odor than regular cigarettes. (CNBC)

A California judge reduced by more than $200 million a jury verdict linking Bayer's (BAYRY) Roundup weedkiller to cancer. The San Francisco judge however upheld the jury's findings that the company acted with malice. (WSJ)

Big box retailer Walmart (WMT) announced today it's expanding two-day shipping and in-store returns to many items sold by third parties on its website next month, just ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. (CNBC)

Taiwanese phone maker HTC unveiled its flagship blockchain-focused smartphone today, the Exodus 1, as the struggling manufacturer looks to shift its strategy to focus on new technology. You can only buy it with cryptocurrency. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Twitter had locked his account thinking it had been hacked. The tweet did not clarify the reason or the duration for which the account was locked. (Reuters)