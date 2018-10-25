Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Alphabet, Snap, Intel and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Amazon shares fell as much as 9 percent in after-hours trading after the company released a mixed third-quarter earnings report. The tech giant reported earnings of $5.75 per share, much higher than the $3.14 per share analysts expected. However, the company missed on revenue, reporting $56.58 billion compared to the Street's $57.10 billion estimate.

Amazon also gave weak revenue guidance for the fourth quarter, which includes the crucial holiday shopping season. The company expects revenue between $66.5 billion and $72.5 billion, while analysts estimated $73.89 billion.

Alphabet stock fell nearly 5 percent in the extended session after the company released a quarterly earnings report that missed revenue expectations. Google's parent company reported earnings of $13.06 per share, while Wall Street expected $10.42 per share. The company reported $33.74 billion in revenue for the third quarter, lower than the $34.04 billion analysts estimated.

AK Steel stock dropped more than 15 percent in after-hours trading after the company reported third-quarter earnings numbers that missed expectations. The company reported earnings of 21 cents per share, while analysts had estimated 23 cents per share. The company reported $1.74 billion in revenue for the quarter compared to the $1.81 billion Wall Street expected.

Expedia shares soared as much as 9 percent in after-hours trading after the travel company reported third-quarter earnings that beat profit estimates. The company reported earnings of $3.65 per share, while Wall Street estimated $3.12 per share. Expedia missed revenue expectations, however, reporting $3.28 billion for the third quarter compared to the $3.3 billion analysts estimated.

Western Digital stock fell as much as 9 percent in the extended session after reporting quarterly results that missed revenue expectations. The hard drive manufacturer reported earnings of $3.04 per share for the third quarter, in line with analysts' expectations. Revenues were $5.03 billion for the third quarter, lower than the $5.14 billion Wall Street estimated.

Snap stock jumped 8 percent in the extended session, before later paring those gains, after the company reported earnings numbers that beat on the top and bottom lines. For the third quarter, the company reported a loss of 12 cents per share, while analysts had expected a loss of 14 cents per share. Snap reported $298 million in revenue, compared to the $283 million Wall Street estimated.

Snap's namesake photo-sharing app, Snapchat, had 186 million daily active users during the third quarter, down 1 percent from the previous quarter.

Intel shares rose as much as 6 percent in after-hours trading following the release of a better-than-expected earnings report. The company reported earnings of $1.40 per share for the third quarter, compared to the $1.15 per share analysts estimated. Revenue came in at $19.16 billion, while Wall Street expected $18.11 billion.

The company also gave strong guidance for revenue and earnings per share for the fourth quarter.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares dipped 2 percent in after-hours trading despite meeting expectations in its quarterly earnings report. The stock later erased its losses and traded up as much as 3 percent. The company reported earnings of $2.16 per share, higher than the Street's estimate of $2 per share. Revenue came in at $1.23 billion for the quarter, in line with expectations.

Same-store sales grew 4.4 percent, while analysts had estimated a 5 percent rise.