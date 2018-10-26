Suspicious packages addressed to Sen. Cory Booker and former intel chief James Clapper intercepted

A device addressed to New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker has been intercepted in South Florida.

The FBI confirmed that a suspicious package addressed to Booker had been recovered, adding that it was "similar in appearance" to the 10 other packages this week addressed to prominent Democrats and media figures.

Booker's office did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

Separately, the New York Police Department is investigating reports of a suspicious package in midtown Manhattan that is also similar in appearance to the other suspected explosives. NBC News reported that the package, found at a mail facility at 52nd Street in Manhattan, was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

The suspicious packages, sent in manila envelopes and containing explosive material, have been addressed to former president Barack Obama, the New York residence of former president Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the New York office of CNN and actor Robert De Niro, among others.

All of the targets of the suspected mail bombs have been either critical toward, or criticized by, President Donald Trump. None of the packages discovered were detonated before being intercepted.

The president condemned the apparent mail bombing attempts as "egregious" and "abhorrent" conduct that has "no place in the United States" during a White House event earlier this week. But Trump also cast blame on the "hateful" media for causing "a very big part of the anger we see in our society."