Advisors say tax planning is even more crucial for future retirees, who are much more likely than current retirees to count tax-deferred options— such as a 401(k) or traditional individual retirement account — among their retirement income streams. One in 4 of those consumers expect a 401(k) to be their primary source of retirement income, versus just 4 percent of current retirees.

Such accounts offer participants little control over withdrawals after they turn 70½, when so-called required minimum distributions (RMDs for short) kick in. At that point, the account holder typically has to take out a set amount each year or face a nasty 50 percent tax penalty on the shortfall.

Clients who have put the bulk of their retirement savings in a 401(k) or IRA can find their RMDs run to six figures, said Janet Stanzak, a certified financial planner and the principal of Financial Empowerment LLC in Bloomington, Minnesota.

"That can be a surprise when people realize just how big those RMDs can be, and the tax impact," she said.

But there's plenty savers can do to avoid that problem, and limit other tax surprises in retirement. These six strategies can help: