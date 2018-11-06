GOP control at risk | Facebook blocks accounts ahead of midterms | NFL teams up with 'Fortnite'

President Donald Trump wrapped up the 2018 midterm election season with a final sprint across the Midwest, holding massive rallies for his supporters in three states that are key to GOP hopes of maintaining their majority in the Senate. Democrats are expected to gain control of the House. (CNBC)

NBC, Fox News and Facebook (FB) pulled an ad by President Trump's campaign that critics had labeled racist as a bitter election fight for control of the U.S. Congress headed for an unpredictable finish today. (Reuters)

Two U.S. defense officials told CNBC that Trump's move to deploy troops to the U.S.-Mexico border is shaping up to cost $220 million. The initial cost estimate comes as nearly 4,000 troops moved to the border Saturday.

In a setback for industry groups, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a number of challenges to Obama-era "net neutrality" regulations that barred internet service providers from giving certain customers preferential treatment. (CNBC)

Dialysis giant DaVita (DVA) could end up losing up to $400 million a year and be forced to shutter clinics if California voters approve a controversial ballot measure in today's midterm elections. (CNBC)

Under Armour (UAA) said it is "committed to providing a respectful and inclusive workplace," after The Wall Street Journal reported the athletic apparel company has stopped letting executives and employees expense strip club visits.

Amazon (AMZN) declined comment on multiple reports that it will split its planned second headquarters between two locations – Crystal City in Virginia and Long Island City in New York. It's been more than a year since it issued a call for proposals.

Home improvement chain Lowe's (LOW) announced the closure of another 51 underperforming stores in the United States and Canada as it strives to compete with rival Home Depot in a slowing housing market. (Reuters)

General Electric (GE) is in talks to sell its commercial lighting business to private equity firm American Industrial Partners, according to a Bloomberg report. They could announce a deal as early as this week.