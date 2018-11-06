Morning Brief

GOP control at risk | Facebook blocks accounts ahead of midterms | NFL teams up with 'Fortnite'

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning as investors await the outcome of today's midterm elections. The Dow and S&P 500 have risen in four of the past five sessions, with the Dow closing at its highest in nearly three weeks. (CNBC)

* Midterm election outcome could be 'glowing good news' or 'disaster' for markets (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) announced in a blog post late last night that it had blocked 115 accounts on its social media service that may have been engaged in "coordinated inauthentic behavior" ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. (CNBC)

Earnings reports out this morning include CVS Health (CVS) and Ralph Lauren (RL). Papa John's (PZZA), Twilio (TWLO), and Zillow Group (ZG) are among the companies that will release quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

On the data front this morning, the Labor Department is out with its "JOLTS" report for September at 10 a.m. ET, expected to show that the nation's job openings remain at or near record levels. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

President Donald Trump wrapped up the 2018 midterm election season with a final sprint across the Midwest, holding massive rallies for his supporters in three states that are key to GOP hopes of maintaining their majority in the Senate. Democrats are expected to gain control of the House. (CNBC)

* What swing state Florida's midterm races can tell us about the rest of the country (CNBC)

* Billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer plans Election Day push for Andrew Gillum (CNBC)

* Democrat Beto O'Rourke tries to upend Ted Cruz the way Trump did in 2016 (CNBC)

NBC, Fox News and Facebook (FB) pulled an ad by President Trump's campaign that critics had labeled racist as a bitter election fight for control of the U.S. Congress headed for an unpredictable finish today. (Reuters)

Two U.S. defense officials told CNBC that Trump's move to deploy troops to the U.S.-Mexico border is shaping up to cost $220 million. The initial cost estimate comes as nearly 4,000 troops moved to the border Saturday.

In a setback for industry groups, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a number of challenges to Obama-era "net neutrality" regulations that barred internet service providers from giving certain customers preferential treatment. (CNBC)

Dialysis giant DaVita (DVA) could end up losing up to $400 million a year and be forced to shutter clinics if California voters approve a controversial ballot measure in today's midterm elections. (CNBC)

Under Armour (UAA) said it is "committed to providing a respectful and inclusive workplace," after The Wall Street Journal reported the athletic apparel company has stopped letting executives and employees expense strip club visits.

Amazon (AMZN) declined comment on multiple reports that it will split its planned second headquarters between two locations – Crystal City in Virginia and Long Island City in New York. It's been more than a year since it issued a call for proposals.

Home improvement chain Lowe's (LOW) announced the closure of another 51 underperforming stores in the United States and Canada as it strives to compete with rival Home Depot in a slowing housing market. (Reuters)

* This map shows where Lowe's is closing stores (CNBC)

General Electric (GE) is in talks to sell its commercial lighting business to private equity firm American Industrial Partners, according to a Bloomberg report. They could announce a deal as early as this week.

STOCKS TO WATCH

Mylan (MYL) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.25 per share, six cents above estimates, though the drug maker's revenue fell slightly short of forecasts. Mylan shares are getting a boost from strong sales in emerging markets, among other factors.

Booking Holdings (BKNG) fell short of Street forecasts in its latest quarter, with adjusted quarterly profit of $37.78 per share. Analysts had expected the Priceline parent to earn $38.21 per share. Revenue did beat forecast, however, and the company issued strong current quarter revenue and earnings guidance.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) beat estimates by nine cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 17 cents per share, and the cosmetics maker's revenue also came in above forecasts. The company also raised the lower end of its full year earnings guidance outlook.

Marriott (MAR) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.70 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 per share, However, the hotel operator's revenue was below forecasts, and it also cut its current quarter forecast for the key REVPAR (revenue per available room) metric due to weak demand in North America.

Avis Budget (CAR) missed estimates by 21 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.33 per share, and the car rental company's revenue also came in slightly below forecasts. Avis budget also narrowed its full year revenue and earnings guidance.

Toyota Motor (TM) boosted its full-year operating profit forecast, thanks to the positive impact of a weaker yen. Profit was up by 11 percent in the automaker's most recent quarter, though that was shy of analyst forecasts.

Pandora Media (P) beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter, on the strength of a 49 percent jump in subscription revenue. The streaming music service is in the process of being bought by satellite radio operator SiriusXM (SIRI).

The Food and Drug Administration has granted expedited review for Dupixent, an eczema treatment that is being jointly developed by drugmakers Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron (REGN).

WATERCOOLER

The NFL is bringing football gear to the massively popular online game, "Fortnite." Players will be able to get NFL team outfits for both male and female characters in the game's Battle Royale item shop beginning on Friday. (USA Today)

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
ANTM
---
SHLDQ
---
AAPL
---
TSLA
---
GOOGL
---