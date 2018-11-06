GOP control at risk | Facebook blocks accounts ahead of midterms | NFL teams up with 'Fortnite'

Mylan (MYL) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.25 per share, six cents above estimates, though the drug maker's revenue fell slightly short of forecasts. Mylan shares are getting a boost from strong sales in emerging markets, among other factors.
Booking Holdings (BKNG) fell short of Street forecasts in its latest quarter, with adjusted quarterly profit of $37.78 per share. Analysts had expected the Priceline parent to earn $38.21 per share. Revenue did beat forecast, however, and the company issued strong current quarter revenue and earnings guidance.
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) beat estimates by nine cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 17 cents per share, and the cosmetics maker's revenue also came in above forecasts. The company also raised the lower end of its full year earnings guidance outlook.
Marriott (MAR) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.70 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 per share, However, the hotel operator's revenue was below forecasts, and it also cut its current quarter forecast for the key REVPAR (revenue per available room) metric due to weak demand in North America.
Avis Budget (CAR) missed estimates by 21 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.33 per share, and the car rental company's revenue also came in slightly below forecasts. Avis budget also narrowed its full year revenue and earnings guidance.
Toyota Motor (TM) boosted its full-year operating profit forecast, thanks to the positive impact of a weaker yen. Profit was up by 11 percent in the automaker's most recent quarter, though that was shy of analyst forecasts.
Pandora Media (P) beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter, on the strength of a 49 percent jump in subscription revenue. The streaming music service is in the process of being bought by satellite radio operator SiriusXM (SIRI).
The Food and Drug Administration has granted expedited review for Dupixent, an eczema treatment that is being jointly developed by drugmakers Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron (REGN).