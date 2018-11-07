Morning Brief

Dow set to soar | Dems take the House | GOP holds the Senate | Fed begins meeting

BY THE NUMBERS

Futures were sharply higher this morning after the U.S. midterms played out as expected. That would extend a rally that has seen the Dow and S&P 500 rise in five of the past six sessions, with the Dow posting its highest close in three weeks yesterday. (CNBC)

* The stock market winners and losers from the midterm election results (CNBC)

Earnings reports out this morning include Dean Foods (DF), Humana (HUM) and Michael Kors (KORS). Microchip Technology (MCHP), News Corp. (NWSA), Qualcomm (QCOM) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) are among those reporting after the bell. (CNBC)

The Fed begins a two-day meeting today, with an interest rate decision and policy statement set for 2 p.m. ET Thursday afternoon. Separately, the Mortgage Bankers Association is out with its weekly look at mortgage applications at 7 a.m. ET, and the Energy Department will issue its usual Wednesday report on oil and gasoline inventories at 10:30 am. ET.

* Mortgage applications drop to 4-year low as interest rates hit 8-year high (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Democrats will win control of the House, a triumph that gives the party real levers of power to check President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans, NBC News projects. Republicans are projected to keep control of the Senate and add to their majority.

* Women were elected to the House in record numbers (CNBC)

* Here's what the US election results mean for Trump's trade war with China (CNBC)

The Florida Senate race — the country's most expensive contest this year and also one of its most bitter — was too close to call early this morning with a potential recount ahead, according to NBC News projections.

* Three red states vote to expand Medicaid during an election where health care was the top issue (CNBC)

A fierce Trump critic and Wall Street foe, Rep. Maxine Waters, appears poised to take control of the House's powerful financial services committee. She has been the top Democrat on the banking panel since Barney Frank retired in 2013. (CNBC)

The Department of Homeland Security hadn't seen security breaches affecting votes around the U.S. as midterm contests came to a close. Since the 2016 election, tech platform and policymakers have paid close attention to election protection. (Axios)

Brett Kavanaugh signaled a possible break with his fellow conservative Supreme Court justices during a dramatic day of oral argument in a high-stakes death penalty case concerning a man who was convicted on charges of murder, kidnapping and rape. (CNBC)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's nuclear meeting with North Korean officials was cancelled, the Wall Street Journal reported. It dealt a setback to a rocky diplomatic process and lowered hopes for progress on denuclearization.

Amazon (AMZN) is likely to choose Long Island City, a neighborhood in Queens, New York, as one of two locations for its next headquarters. It's one of the most unusual and fastest-growing neighborhoods in New York. (CNBC)

Qualcomm (QCOM) suffered a court setback, when a federal judge ruled that the chip maker is required to license some of its patents to industry rivals. The ruling stems from an antitrust lawsuit brought against Qualcomm by the FTC. (Reuters)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Papa John's International (PZZA) fell two cents short of estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 20 cents per share, and the pizza chain's revenue also fell short of Street forecasts. Comparable sales in North America fell 9.8 percent, but that was less than the 10.7 percent decline that analysts had been expecting.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) announced plans to sell its Canadian natural cheese unit to Italy's Parmalat for $1.23 billion.

Etsy (ETSY) raised its annual revenue forecast, on benefits from higher merchant fees and increased marketing investment for the online crafts marketplace.

Dell Technologies (DVMT) is telling investors that a higher buyout bid for DVMT shares — the tracking stock for the company's investment in VMWare (VMW) — is in the works, according to the Wall Street Journal. Investor Carl Icahn is among large investors who say the current $22 billion bid undervalues the shares.

Match Group (MTCH) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 39 cents per share, three cents above estimates, while the operator of dating websites like Tinder and Match.com also saw revenue beat forecasts. However, the shares are being pressured on weaker-than-expected average revenue per user. Separately, Match announced a $2 per share special dividend.

Wendy's (WEN) beat estimates by two cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 17 cents per share, but comparable store sales for the restaurant chain fell 0.2 percent. Wendy's also lowered its same-store forecast for the full year.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AAPL
---