Dow set to soar | Dems take the House | GOP holds the Senate | Fed begins meeting

Democrats will win control of the House, a triumph that gives the party real levers of power to check President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans, NBC News projects. Republicans are projected to keep control of the Senate and add to their majority.

* Women were elected to the House in record numbers (CNBC)

* Here's what the US election results mean for Trump's trade war with China (CNBC)

The Florida Senate race — the country's most expensive contest this year and also one of its most bitter — was too close to call early this morning with a potential recount ahead, according to NBC News projections.

* Three red states vote to expand Medicaid during an election where health care was the top issue (CNBC)

A fierce Trump critic and Wall Street foe, Rep. Maxine Waters, appears poised to take control of the House's powerful financial services committee. She has been the top Democrat on the banking panel since Barney Frank retired in 2013. (CNBC)

The Department of Homeland Security hadn't seen security breaches affecting votes around the U.S. as midterm contests came to a close. Since the 2016 election, tech platform and policymakers have paid close attention to election protection. (Axios)

Brett Kavanaugh signaled a possible break with his fellow conservative Supreme Court justices during a dramatic day of oral argument in a high-stakes death penalty case concerning a man who was convicted on charges of murder, kidnapping and rape. (CNBC)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's nuclear meeting with North Korean officials was cancelled, the Wall Street Journal reported. It dealt a setback to a rocky diplomatic process and lowered hopes for progress on denuclearization.

Amazon (AMZN) is likely to choose Long Island City, a neighborhood in Queens, New York, as one of two locations for its next headquarters. It's one of the most unusual and fastest-growing neighborhoods in New York. (CNBC)

Qualcomm (QCOM) suffered a court setback, when a federal judge ruled that the chip maker is required to license some of its patents to industry rivals. The ruling stems from an antitrust lawsuit brought against Qualcomm by the FTC. (Reuters)