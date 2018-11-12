Health saving accounts allow you to sock away cash for present and future medical costs. Just make sure high expenses aren't devouring your balance.

So-called HSAs allow you to put away money on a pre-tax or tax-deductible basis, have it accumulate interest free of tax and then tap the cash tax-free if you're using it to cover qualified medical expenses.

They're often paired with high-deductible health plans, particularly at the workplace.

Despite the virtues of HSAs, savers who want to decouple their account from their employer and shop around may run into problems.