Australian stocks trade cautiously after turbulent session on Wall Street

  • Stocks in Australia were slightly lower in early trade.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, stocks saw broad declines despite a renewal of trade talks between the U.S. and China.
  • Oil prices fell more than 7 percent Tuesday to extend their losing streak to 12 straight sessions.

Stocks in Australia were on the defensive in the morning after a turbulent trading session overnight on Wall Street.

The ASX 200 traded slightly lower in early trade. Energy stocks declined by more than 2 percent on the back of yesterday's decline in oil prices and the heavily weighted financial subindex was slightly lower.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a lower open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,785 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,720. The index last closed at 21,810.52.

Renewed US-China trade talks

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 100.69 points to close at 25,286.49 while the S&P 500 slipped 0.15 percent to 2,722.18 by the closing bell — its fourth straight decline. The Nasdaq Composite closed largely flat at 7,200.87.

The major indexes had earlier hit their session highs after White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow confirmed reports of renewed talks between the U.S. and China on trade.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had resumed trade talks. The report comes ahead of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Oil prices tumble

Oil prices fell more than 7 percent Tuesday to extend their losing streak to 12 straight sessions. Oil's decline on Tuesday came after Trump said he hoped OPEC would not cut oil production in order to lift prices.

"Oil prices have dropped sharply since peaking in early October as oversupply concerns have deepened," Vivek Dhar, a mining and energy commodities analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a morning note.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih had said on Monday that OPEC agreed there was a need to cut oil supply next year by around 1 million barrels per day from October levels.

Commenting on the Saudi move, Dhar said it "demonstrates the kingdom's willingness to change strategy and lead from the front to address oversupply concerns."

Dhar, however, warned that "any output cut by Saudi Arabia will require participation from other allied nations. And that could be an uphill battle."

Oil stocks saw a broad decline Down Under in early trade, with Santos slipping more than 2 percent, Woodside Petroleum declining 2.4 percent and Beach Energy dropping 5 percent.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.072 after seeing highs above 97.6 yesterday.

The Japanese yen, which is widely seen as a safe-haven currency, was at 113.78 against the dollar after touching lows above 114 in the previous session. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7226 after rising from around the $0.717 handle yesterday.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

