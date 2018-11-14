Australian stocks trade cautiously after turbulent session on Wall Street

Stocks in Australia were on the defensive in the morning after a turbulent trading session overnight on Wall Street.

The ASX 200 traded slightly lower in early trade. Energy stocks declined by more than 2 percent on the back of yesterday's decline in oil prices and the heavily weighted financial subindex was slightly lower.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a lower open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,785 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,720. The index last closed at 21,810.52.