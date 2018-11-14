Australian stocks trade cautiously after turbulent session on Wall Street

Oil prices fell more than 7 percent Tuesday to extend their losing streak to 12 straight sessions. Oil's decline on Tuesday came after Trump said he hoped OPEC would not cut oil production in order to lift prices.
"Oil prices have dropped sharply since peaking in early October as oversupply concerns have deepened," Vivek Dhar, a mining and energy commodities analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a morning note.
Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih had said on Monday that OPEC agreed there was a need to cut oil supply next year by around 1 million barrels per day from October levels.
Commenting on the Saudi move, Dhar said it "demonstrates the kingdom's willingness to change strategy and lead from the front to address oversupply concerns."
Dhar, however, warned that "any output cut by Saudi Arabia will require participation from other allied nations. And that could be an uphill battle."
Oil stocks saw a broad decline Down Under in early trade, with Santos slipping more than 2 percent, Woodside Petroleum declining 2.4 percent and Beach Energy dropping 5 percent.