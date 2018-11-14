Cramer Remix: This tech play can withstand Wall Street's pushback   

Mad Money with Jim Cramer

  • CNBC's Jim Cramer makes a case for why the fog over cloud stocks doesn’t impact Twilio’s long-term story.
  • The "Mad Money" host also sits down with the CEOs of SVMK, Cisco Systems and Six Flags.
  • In the lightning round, Cramer suggests a way to play the spike in natural gas prices.
Jim Cramer's job is to keep in touch with what's hot and what's not on Wall Street and to help investors make sense of the stock market's swings. And recently, technology play Twilio has really impressed the CNBC host.

"Some companies are so incredibly well-run that they can triumph even when the Wall Street taste-makers are against them," Cramer said on "Mad Money" after a notable marketwide sell-off.

Last week, the stock of Twilio — which helps companies like Uber and Airbnb develop and deliver push technology through their apps and connect with customers — surged 35 percent in a single day after the company reported a blowout earnings report.

Even Cramer didn't expect results that strong. The best part, he added, was that Twilio's software-as-a-service story is "still in its very early innings."

"But thanks to the latest marketwide turmoil, ... Twilio's shares have pulled back dramatically from their highs, falling from $98 and change … to $84 as of today," Cramer said. "To me, it feels like a real bargain at these levels, although, of course, I'd like it lower, particularly if people keep talking about the bear market."

Cramer's bearish tale

In his decades of investing, Cramer hasn't just seen bear markets like the one that dragged stocks lower on Wednesday — he's also encountered a real bear.

Once, when the former hedge fund manager was on a hike, a bear found its way to his tent. Instead of running, Cramer stood his ground and used what he had. He put some M&Ms in a can of Spam to bait the bear, then doused them in Tabasco sauce and ran. The distraction worked, and when the bear tasted the red-hot Tabasco, it ran off.

"Now, I'm not saying you can outrun a bear. You can't. I'm not saying you should let him eat all your food and then hope he doesn't turn on you," Cramer said. "I am saying that you have to be clever. You have to think, 'OK, I'm not going to panic, I'm going to use my head and I'm going to outsmart the darned bear.'"

The same principle can apply to the stock market, the "Mad Money" host said. Here are his three tips for investors to protect their portfolios from being mauled.

SurveyMonkey parent's CEO on SAP-Qualtrics deal

SAP's $8 billion acquisition of SurveyMonkey competitor Qualtrics has breathed new life into the survey software space, Zander Lurie, the CEO of SurveyMonkey parent SVMK Inc., told CNBC on Wednesday.

"SAP's a big company, and I think this $8 billion acquisition validated just how big this category is," Lurie told Cramer in an exclusive interview. "This is a multi-multi-billion-dollar global category. There are hundreds of thousands of organizations who need to buy enterprise software to measure the sentiment of their employees [and] their customers."

Speaking after SVMK's third-quarter earnings report sent shares of the software provider up over 13 percent in Wednesday's trading session, Lurie added that he was "all in favor" of the price SAP paid for Qualtrics.

Click here to watch and read more about his interview.

Cisco CEO on US-China trade

Things may be looking up for U.S.-China trade relations, which in turn is good for networking hardware colossus Cisco Systems, Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins told CNBC on Wednesday.

"We're beginning to hear some positive sound bytes around this," Robbins told Cramer in an exclusive interview. "I'm optimistic that we'll get to some resolution that is good for both and really allows us to continue this global expansion of the economy that we've all been enjoying for the last few years."

Robbins may have been referring to top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow's comments to CNBC's David Faber on Tuesday, which confirmed reports that U.S. and Chinese officials had restarted trade talks ahead of the G-20 summit at the end of the month.

Click here to watch and read more about his interview.

Six Flags CEO defends earnings results

Six Flags' third-quarter earnings may have been affected by bad weather, but the company's growth drivers far outpace its business pressures, Chairman, President and CEO Jim Reid-Anderson told Cramer in a Wednesday interview.

The theme park operator's report missed earnings and sales estimates, taking "a big hit" due to bad weathe, Reid-Anderson admitted. Weather-related issues also affected earnings at competitor Cedar Fair.

But Six Flags' seasonal passes, price increases, membership growth and focus on efficiency can save the company from future earnings roller-coasters, the CEO said.

Click here to watch his full interview.

Lightning round: TELLing it like it is?

In Cramer's lightning round, he flew through his take on callers' favorite stocks:

Tellurian Inc.: "Now, I've got to tell you, one of the reasons why natural gas has spiked is we're sending off a lot of natural gas overseas. Tellurian's got a very good setup, but if you want to get income and growth, Cheniere Energy Partners yields 6.7 percent and I like that one more."

First Data Corp.: "That quarter was a bad quarter. It really shocked me. The stock's all the way back down at $17. Probably overdone, but you know what? Do we really need that when we get PayPal, Mastercard, Visa and Square?"

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Cisco and PayPal.

