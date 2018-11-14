Cramer Remix: This tech play can withstand Wall Street's pushback   

Jim Cramer's job is to keep in touch with what's hot and what's not on Wall Street and to help investors make sense of the stock market's swings. And recently, technology play Twilio has really impressed the CNBC host.

"Some companies are so incredibly well-run that they can triumph even when the Wall Street taste-makers are against them," Cramer said on "Mad Money" after a notable marketwide sell-off.

Last week, the stock of Twilio — which helps companies like Uber and Airbnb develop and deliver push technology through their apps and connect with customers — surged 35 percent in a single day after the company reported a blowout earnings report.

Even Cramer didn't expect results that strong. The best part, he added, was that Twilio's software-as-a-service story is "still in its very early innings."

"But thanks to the latest marketwide turmoil, ... Twilio's shares have pulled back dramatically from their highs, falling from $98 and change … to $84 as of today," Cramer said. "To me, it feels like a real bargain at these levels, although, of course, I'd like it lower, particularly if people keep talking about the bear market."