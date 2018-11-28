Stocks seek more gains | Fed Chair Powell speaks | Trump threatens GM

Futures were higher this morning, possibly giving Wall Street a shot at erasing its November losses with three trading days remaining. The Dow is down 1.5 percent for the month, the S&P 500 down 1.1 percent, and Nasdaq 3.1 percent lower. (CNBC)



* Cramer: Volatility charts suggest now is the time to buy into stocks (CNBC)

Today's marquee event is a lunchtime speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. His speech will be followed by a Q&A session, and there's little doubt investors will be focused on any insight into future monetary policy. (CNBC)



* Trump attacks Powell: 'I'm not even a little bit happy with my selection of Jay' (Washington Post)

Economic numbers will also be part of today's investment landscape, with the government set to release its second look at third quarter GDP at 8:30 a.m. ET. The government will be out with new home sales figures for October at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)



* Weekly mortgage applications rise 5.5% as homebuyers edge back in (CNBC)

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), J.M. Smucker (SJM), and Tiffany (TIF) are out with quarterly earnings this morning, while Guess (GES) and La-Z-Boy (LZB) are among the handful of companies set to release their numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)