Uber reportedly wants to offer London bus and Tube data in its app

Uber is seeking to partner with London's transport authority to incorporate Tube and bus timetables into its app, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Citing un-named people familiar with the matter, the FT said Uber has spoken with Transport for London (TfL) about "deepening" their relationship. The newspaper said Uber's long-term ambitions include accepting payments on behalf of TfL and building a journey planner that would integrate public transportation data, including live updates, into the Uber app.

Uber and TfL were not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC.

TfL's involvement in the discussions remains unclear. In a statement to the FT, a TfL spokesperson said "We're not in discussions with Uber or anyone else about taking payments for our services through their apps, and not looking to do so in the future."

The reported partnership would heighten competition between Uber and CityMapper, a London-based public transit app that includes bus, rail and driving directions and schedules. CityMapper also recently launched scooter, cycling and moped transportation options on its platform. The company is backed by venture capital firms including Index Ventures and Benchmark Capital.