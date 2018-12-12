Asia Markets

Australian stocks open higher after another wild session on Wall Street

  • Australian stocks opened higher on Wednesday after another volatile trading session on Wall Street amid fresh uncertainties surrounding U.S.-China trade relations and the possibility of a government shutdown in Washington.
  • The ASX 200 index gained 0.31 percent at the open, above yesterday's close of 5,575.9 points.
  • Elsewhere in Asia, Nikkei futures in Osaka and Chicago pointed to a higher open for the Japanese index, following Tuesday's close of 21,148.02 points.

"Equities have an up and down session amid mixed US-China news ... Trump threat of government shutdown doesn't help either," Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank wrote in a morning note.

Asian auto stocks will be in focus following news reports that China is moving toward cutting tariffs on cars made in the U.S. to 15 percent from the current 40 percent.

US-China tensions in focus

A court in Canada granted bail to Chinese telecom giant Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou on Tuesday, while she awaits a hearing for extradition to the U.S. Her arrest on Dec. 1, during a layover in Canada, heightened trade jitters between the U.S. and China. Meng was arrested at the request of the U.S. for allegedly violating sanctions against Iran. Beijing threatened "serious consequences" over her detention.

Earlier on Wall Street, stocks initially rose across the board after news emerged that China would cut tariffs on cars made in the U.S. In addition, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He was reportedly in discussionwith U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, with the aim of de-escalating a global trade war.

But some of the initial optimism was dampened after The Washington Post reported the U.S. will condemn China over hacking and economic espionage, potentially ratcheting up tension between the two countries once again.

U.S. stocks also fell after a contentious fight between President Donald Trump and Democratic leadership over border security. Trump threatened to shut down the government if more money was not allocated toward building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

At the end of the trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.22 percent to 24,370.24, the S&P 500 slipped to close at 2,636.78, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.16 percent to 7,031.83.

Brexit developments

Over in Europe, sentiment remained relatively fragile amid deepening political turmoil over the U.K. government's proposed Brexit deal. Prime Minister Theresa May abruptly postponed a parliamentary vote on Monday, sending the sterling down to 20-month lows.

The pound declined further following a tweet from one journalist claiming that May was set to face a leadership challenge from lawmakers within her own party.

The British prime minister has traveled to the Netherlands, Germany and Brussels on Tuesday in an attempt to get a few more concessions from the European side. However, even though the other 27 governments want to help May to get the deal approved in the U.K. parliament, there is no willingness to change the agreement.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was at 97.462 in early Asian trade, rising from 97.219 yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded flat at 113.37 against the dollar, while the Australian dollar inched up to 0.7210 after yesterday's 0.7206.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert, Sam Meredith and Silvia Amaro contributed to this report.

