Australian stocks open higher after another wild session on Wall Street

Australian stocks opened higher on Wednesday after another volatile trading session on Wall Street amid continued uncertainties surrounding U.S.-China trade relations and the possibility of a government shutdown in Washington.

The ASX 200 index gained 0.31 percent at the open, above yesterday's close of 5,575.9 points.

Elsewhere in Asia, Nikkei futures in Osaka and Chicago pointed to a higher open for the Japanese index, following Tuesday's close of 21,148.02 points.

"Equities have an up and down session amid mixed US-China news ... Trump threat of government shutdown doesn't help either," Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank wrote in a morning note.

Asian auto stocks will be in focus following news reports that China is moving toward cutting tariffs on cars made in the U.S. to 15 percent from the current 40 percent.