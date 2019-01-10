Job prospects are soaring in New York City, thanks to Amazon HQ2 and Google's expansion plans

The job market in the Big Apple appears hotter than ever. With unemployment at record lows, the battle for talent is raging as tech giants, including Amazon and Google, lay plans to open new or expanded operations in Manhattan and Long Island City.

Projects include the new $5 billion Amazon headquarters in Long Island City, Google's new $1 billion 1.7-million-sq-ft campus in Hudson Square and a new office complex at Chelsea Market. According to a survey by Tech:NYC and Accenture, 80 percent of companies in New York City said they planned to hire more tech talent in 2018 than the year before.

The trend is spurring demand for tech talent as well as for other support services, such as advertising, fintech, accounting, compliance and more. Headhunters say that although direct impact has yet to be seen, the expansion plans bode well for New York City's job market.

"Even though New York is one of the most expensive markets in the country, it offers huge advantages for companies," said Jed Kolko, chief economist at online jobs site Indeed.com.

"It is the largest labor market in the country, and it's a fairly diversified market," he said, noting that New York City also offers a fairly broad mix of both employers and workers in many industries and occupations. For many companies, that makes it worthwhile to pay the high real estate and labor costs to be in New York.

The hiring spree will make an already tight job market even tighter. Last month the New York Department of Labor said seasonally adjusted unemployment fell to 3.9 percent in November. That's the lowest level since the department started keeping records in 1976. Not only that, but New York State's private-sector job count rose to an all-time high of 9.75 million.