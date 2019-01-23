Matt Damon reveals which Democrats he would like to see in the White House

Matt Damon weighs in on US politics and which Democrats he supports 1 Hour Ago | 02:32

Award-winning actor Matt Damon may have firmly ruled out any chance of him entering the political space, yet that doesn't mean he's not ready to throw his support behind others.

"There's going to be a huge Democratic field. I love Joe Biden and especially now, particularly with our institutions under such attack," the actor and Water.org co-founder told CNBC's Tania Bryer Wednesday.

"I think it would be a great signal to the world if we put somebody who was established and very stable and very wise back in charge."

It's not just long-time established politicians that he's happy to support either, telling CNBC at the World Economic Forum that there are a "great group of politicians that are up and coming" that he's showing optimism for.

"In California, we have Kamala Harris, who I think is absolutely brilliant and I would love to someday see her be the president of the United States and if that happened in 2020 — I'd be very happy with that too."

While former Vice President Joe Biden has yet to announce whether he is running in the presidential campaign for 2020, Harris has. On Monday, the first-term Democratic Senator officially launched her campaign for the White House.

Harris' campaign is expected to concentrate on slashing the high living costs for those with a middle-class tax credit, along with looking into criminal justice changes, immigration and health care, according to Reuters.