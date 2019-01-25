Dow futures jump more than 100 points despite trade fears

As another week draws to a close, a number of fresh company earnings will be keeping investors busy. Some of the major brands set to report include AbbVie, Colgate-Palmolive, and D.R. Horton — all of which are due to come out before the bell.

On the economic data front, durable goods are set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by new home sales at 10 a.m. ET. Investors are likely keeping a close eye on the next meeting by the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee, which is set to take place next week.

Meanwhile, investors continue to monitor concerns surrounding a trade deal with China.

On Thursday, markets came under pressure after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that trade negotiations with China were far from complete. "We would like to make a deal but it has to be a deal that will work for both parties," Ross told CNBC. "We're miles and miles from getting a resolution."

Ross' comments come as Washington and Beijing try to remedy their trade disputes, during a tariff cease-fire which is slated to finish at the start of March.

Elsewhere, the government shutdown continues to weigh. In the latest surrounding the subject, the Senate blocked bills on Thursday that would fund the government.

A Republican-backed proposal and a measure supported by Democrats didn't acquire the 60 votes they needed to be cleared. This comes as 800,000 federal workers face another round of missed paychecks, and government services suffer due to the shutdown.

CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report