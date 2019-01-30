Stocks to rise | Apple jumps nearly 6% | Private job growth surges

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning. That follows a mixed session Tuesday, which saw a second consecutive drop for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq but a higher Dow. The Dow has now alternated between gains and losses for seven trading days. (CNBC)
Apple (AAPL) was up nearly 6 percent in premarket after it beat on earnings. iPhone sales slowed once again, but CEO Tim Cook made upbeat comments about Apple's services business and said he sees some hope that US-China trade tensions have eased. (CNBC)
* Apple booked $13 billion in revenue from China last quarter (CNBC)
* Apple now has $245 billion cash on hand, up 3% from previous quarter (CNBC)
Dow components Boeing (BA) and McDonald's (MCD) are out with quarterly earnings this morning. The after-the-bell earnings spotlight focuses on Dow components Microsoft (MSFT) and Visa (V) as well as Facebook (FB) and Tesla (TSLA). (CNBC)
* Boeing shares surge after monster earnings beat and a record $101 billion in annual revenue (CNBC)
* McDonald's beats on earnings, but misses on US same-store sales (CNBC)
Today's marquee event, however, happens at 2 p.m. ET when the Federal Reserve releases its latest interest rate decision and policy statement at the conclusion of its two-day meeting. The central bank is not expected to raise rates this time around. (CNBC)
Private payrolls grew at a much faster pace than expected in January as the labor market shrugged off the longest U.S. government shutdown in history, according to data from ADP and Moody's Analytics. Meanwhile, the National Association of Realtors is out with December pending home sales at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)
* Drop in mortgage applications proves just how rate-sensitive today's borrowers are (CNBC)