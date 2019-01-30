Stocks to rise | Apple jumps nearly 6% | Private job growth surges

President Donald Trump faces pressure to make a trade deal as the U.S. and China resume high-level talks today. However, Trump sees himself with the upper hand given China's lagging economic growth. (WSJ)

Democratic megadonor and Israeli-American media titan Haim Saban is the latest big money party supporter who believes that Howard Schultz, if he runs as an independent in 2020, will help Trump win a second term. (CNBC)

Trump's longtime friend and advisor Roger Stone pleaded not guilty to criminal charges related to his alleged attempt to hide his efforts to have WikiLeaks release information stolen from Democrats by Russian agents. (CNBC)

Two doctors in Louisiana are asking the Supreme Court to grant an emergency stay of a law they say could cripple access to abortions in the state. TheGcase could prove to be a test of Trump's two nominees to the high court. (CNBC)

Extreme arctic cold is now plunging into the Midwest. It's creating dangerously cold wind chills and likely dropping temperatures in some cities to their lowest levels in more than two decades. (The Weather Channel)



* Too cold for US mail delivery in 7 states (USA Today)

* Airlines cancel hundreds of flights as 'dangerous' cold blasts US (CNBC)

* Yes, Chicago will be colder than Antarctica, Alaska and the North Pole on Wednesday (USA Today)

CVS Health (CVS) is running a pilot with SmileDirectClub to fit people for the start-up's invisible braces in CVS' drugstores. Walgreens (WBA) opened an Aspen Dental office in one of its Florida stores, with plans to open another this year. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) began selling lower-priced versions of its Model S and Model X electric vehicles equipped with 100 kwh battery packs, meaning that all versions of those cars will come with the same battery. (CNBC)

Since 2016, Facebook (FB) has been paying teenagers and adults up to $20 a month plus referral fees to install the so-called "Facebook Research" app on their Apple or Android phones, according to tech news site TechCrunch.