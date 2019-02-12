Cramer Remix: Don't let Wall Street convince you there's a 'Fed-induced bubble'   

The idea that the Federal Reserve has created a bubble in stock prices by pausing its initially hawkish rate hike agenda sounds like "nonsense" to CNBC's Jim Cramer.

"I can't stress this point enough: When people talk about a Fed-induced bubble, they mean the Fed should be out there tightening aggressively and laying waste to the economy," the "Mad Money" host said Tuesday after an intraday rally.

Why would people want the Fed to resume its aggressive rate hike agenda, a move that would almost definitely lead to lower stock prices? Cramer thinks it has something to do with hedge fund managers, who make up a large portion of this growing chorus and tend to make money short-selling stocks, or profiting on a bet that they'll trade lower.

"I think we should question the sanity of anyone who desperately wants the Fed to tighten," he said. "They're either crazy or they genuinely want stocks to go lower because they have way too many short positions on and they're lagging the S&P 500."

So, what's the next move for homegamers?

"Take this idea of a Fed-induced bubble off the table," Cramer said. "We have an economic expansion that's been fueled in part by lower taxes, and that's a good thing."