Dow futures higher | Congress scrambles to avoid shutdown | JP Morgan rolls out cryptocurrency

Congress today aimed to end a dispute over border security, and avoid another government shutdown, with legislation that includes nearly $1.4 billion for new physical barriers but not a concrete wall. A stalemate in December over President Donald Trump's request for $5.7 billion to help build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border led to a record-long government shutdown. (Reuters)

Trump is considering a 60-day extension of the March 1 deadline for higher tariffs on Chinese imports, according to a Bloomberg report. The president was considering the extension so as to give two-way talks more time, the report said.



* Pentagon warns of 'weaponization of space' by China and Russia (CNBC)

Trump demanded California return the $3.5 billion it received from the federal government for a "disaster" high-speed rail project. The bullet train project, a planned system linking San Francisco to L.A., faced cost overruns and delays. (CNBC)

CNBC has learned former Vice President Joe Biden has been reaching out to top Democratic donors to discuss possibly running for president in 2020. He signaled to donors he is leaning toward running but had not made a final decision.

A federal judge ruled Paul Manafort violated the terms of his plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller. The judge said because of this breach, the special counsel is no longer obligated to recommend a lighter sentence for Manafort. (CNBC)

Europe's Airbus announced plans to scrap production of the world's largest airliner today, abandoning its A380 superjumbo program in favor of smaller, more nimble jets. Airbus said the last A380 will be delivered in 2021. (CNBC)

NASA's Opportunity, the Mars rover that was built to operate just three months but kept going and going, has been pronounced dead, 15 years after it landed on the red planet. Opportunity outlived its twin, the Spirit rover, by several years. (AP)

Equifax's (EFX) data breach stunned consumers, but where the data of those 143 million people disappeared to has remained a mystery. The prevailing theory is that the data was stolen by a nation-state for spying purposes. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) is targeting April to debut a new streaming product that will include original content free for Apple device owners and a platform to subscribe to other services. HBO hasn't signed on to the service yet but still may do so. (CNBC)



* Former Apple lawyer used inside knowledge to trade ahead of earnings, claims SEC (CNBC)

Recess is just the latest internet-born retailer to begin opening brick-and-mortar stores so customers can experience the brand, and buy its products, in real life. It hopes to tap into the seemingly booming market for CBD, short for cannabidiol. (CNBC)



* CVS Health shows off new HealthHUB store design (CNBC)

* Pfizer holds lead in erectile dysfunction market (CNBC)

Disney (DIS) dropped its first teaser trailer for "Frozen 2." Audiences have been patiently awaiting the sequel's release since the voice actors of Anna and Olaf, Kristen Bell and Josh Gad, first tweeted about it in 2017. (CNBC)