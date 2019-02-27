Trump and Kim meet face-to-face in Vietnam as second summit kicks off

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday met face-to-face for the first time since their historic summit last year.

This time around, the heads of the two nuclear-armed nations are squaring off in Vietnam for two days of talks that are set to focus on many of the same issues they debated last June in Singapore.

Trump is pushing North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons as he dangles the prospect of an economic boost to the hermit nation. Kim wants to see sanctions eased without losing the strategic benefits of his weapons of mass destruction.

The summit kicked off with a brief one-on-one meeting between the two leaders at the historic Metropole hotel in Hanoi. Trump and Kim were then joined by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and two North Korean officials for what the White House deemed a "social dinner."