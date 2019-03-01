Wall Street set for strong open | Another Democrat enters the 2020 race | Lottery jackpots hit $615 million

U.S. stock futures were pointing to gains at Wall Street open, giving the Dow and S&P 500 a chance to finish the week higher and extend their weekly winning streaks. (CNBC)



Ahead of trading on the first day of March, the Dow was off to its best two-month start to a year since 1987, the S&P 500 since 1991, despite falling for the final three days of February. (CNBC)

Shares of Gap (GPS) were surging more than 20 percent in the premarket, after the apparel retailer announced late Thursday plans to split into two separate publicly traded companies. (CNBC)



Shares of Foot Locker were surging about 13 percent in the premarket, after the athletic shoe retailer comfortably beat estimates with quarterly earnings, revenue, and same-store sales. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) shares were under pressure in premarket trading, after the electric automaker said it does not expect to be profitable during the first quarter. CEO Elon Musk also announced a $35,000 Model 3. (CNBC)



Today is the first Friday of the new month, but it's not a jobs Friday because of the way the calendar falls. Meanwhile, the government at 8:30 a.m. ET releases both December and January data on personal income and consumer spending due to government-shutdown delays. (CNBC)



At 10 a.m. ET, the Institute for Supply Management is out with its February monthly manufacturing index. Separately, while General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) no longer release monthly auto sales figures, other U.S. automakers issue February sales today. (CNBC)



