Stocks set to open lower | Jobs Friday is here | China supports Huawei

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, as the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq finish what's tracking to be their worst week of 2019. If all three fall today, it will be the first time they've all done so in each day of a full trading week since November 2016. (CNBC)
* Shanghai stocks plummet more than 4% as China exports fall 20% (CNBC)
* US-China trade deal isn't imminent, so no summit date set, envoy says (WSJ)
The one event that could shift Wall Street's fortunes occurs at 8:30 a.m. ET, when the Labor Department releases the February employment report. Economists think the economy added 180,000 nonfarm jobs, with the unemployment rate dropping to 3.9 percent from January's 4 percent. (CNBC)
* Jobs data should show whether there's anything to really fear about economy (CNBC)
While they may be overshadowed by the employment numbers, the government also releases January housing starts data at the same time. The shutdown-delayed report is seen showing a 9.5 percent jump to an annual rate of 1.18 million units, after slumping 11.2 percent in December. (CNBC)
Discount retailer Big Lots (BIG), resort operator Vail Resorts (MTN), and truckmaker Navistar (NAV) all report earnings this morning ahead of the opening bell. There are no major profit reports due out after today's closing bell. (CNBC)