Stocks set to open lower | Jobs Friday is here | China supports Huawei

CNBC has learned the White House is expected to unveil a budget on Monday that does not balance, despite optimistic growth projections and deep cuts to discretionary programs. The budget is supposed to act as a road map for Congress.

China's government voiced its support for Huawei's legal challenge against the United States today, saying the technology firm has the right to refuse to be "victimized like silent lambs." (CNBC)

A federal judge gave President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, a 47-month prison sentence, a far shorter length of time than prosecutors had argued for. He was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine. (CNBC)

Trump's former longtime attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, filed a lawsuit against the Trump Organization, claiming his former employer failed to pay "fees and costs" he incurred related in part to Robert Mueller's Russia probe. (CNBC)

The Trump administration is considering a rule that would require hospitals to publicize the prices they negotiate with insurers. As of Jan. 1, the Trump administration required hospitals to post sticker prices for services online. (CNBC)

Martin Shkreli, the disgraced pharma executive dubbed "Pharma Bro," remains the shadow power at Phoenixus AG, the Wall Street Journal reported. Wielding a contraband smartphone, Shkreli still helps call the shots, the Journal said.

American Airlines (AAL) has taken more than a dozen of its Boeing 737 jets out of service after some newly installed overhead bins wouldn't close, leading the carrier to cancel about 40 flights. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) executives have still not decided where to manufacture the electric automaker's forthcoming crossover SUV, the Model Y, despite company plans to formally unveil the vehicle for the first time next week. (CNBC)



* Tesla enters into agreement with Chinese lenders for Shanghai Gigafactory (Reuters)

Costco (COST) raised its starting wage for workers to $15 per hour from $14, its second dollar-per-hour increase in less than a year. Meanwhile, Costco reported mixed quarterly results, but strong same-store and comparable online sales. (Reuters)

Shares of National Beverage (FIZZ), the maker of popular seltzer water LaCroix, were dropping about 18 in premarket trading after CEO Nick Caporella blamed a drop in sales and profit on "injustice." (CNBC)