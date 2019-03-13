Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, Express, Spotify, Goldman Sachs & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Boeing — Boeing remains on watch, as noted above, after falling more than 11 percent over the past two sessions. Some U.S. lawmakers are calling for the Federal Aviation Administration to ground the 737 Max jets after their involvement in two overseas air crashes, but the agency maintains that the jet is airworthy. Boeing has now released details of a software update for the jet, which has been in the works for several months and predates those crashes.

Aurora Cannabis — The cannabis producer has appointed Trian's Nelson Peltz as a strategic adviser, to help explore potential partnerships that would advance Aurora's market strategy. Peltz will be granted options for nearly 20 million shares, that would vest over a four-year period.

Express — The apparel retailer earned an adjusted 19 cents per share for its latest quarter, 3 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was below forecasts, however, and a 6 percent drop in comparable-store sales was below the consensus Refinitiv estimate of a 5.6 percent decline. Express called its performance "disappointing" and said it faces more short-term challenges.

Sanderson Farms — JPMorgan Chase upgraded the poultry producer to "neutral" from "underperform" pointing to recent outperformance by the stock, higher chicken prices, and the prospect of China opening its markets to U.S. poultry products.

Spotify — Spotify filed a European Union complaint against Apple, saying Apple unfairly abused its dominance of its app store to favor Apple Music over Spotify. Separately, the music streaming service announced an expansion of its partnership with Samsung, with Spotify being pre-installed on new Samsung devices and customers eligible for six months of Spotify Premium.

Kraft Heinz — Kraft Heinz is considering a sale of its Breakstone business, known for its cottage cheese and sour cream products, according to people familiar with the situation who spoke to CNBC. The unit is said to be worthy roughly $400 million.

Rite Aid — Chief Executive Officer John Standley will leave that job once a successor is appointed. Chief Financial Officer Darren Karst and Chief Operating Officer Kermit Crawford are also leaving the drugstore chain. Rite Aid also announced it was cutting about 400 corporate positions in a move that it says will save about $55 million per year.

Tesla — The Securities and Exchange Commission has received permission from a federal judge to respond to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's defense of his tweet involving production levels. The SEC had asked that Musk be held in contempt of court for that tweet, which it claims violated terms of a settlement between the two parties.

Goldman Sachs — Goldman is opening its special situations group to outside investors, according to The Wall Street Journal. The profitable group has been investing Goldman's own money in Asian property, troubled U.S. retailers, and other ventures.

Carnival — Carnival was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs, which cites upbeat growth figures for the cruise line operator.

CVS Health — CVS was rated "outperform" in new coverage at Bernstein, which said the current price doesn't reflect the solid managed care organization business of its recently acquired Aetna unit and that threats to profit margins are already reflected.