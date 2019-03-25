Fed's Charles Evans says US economy is slowing but downplays recession

HONG KONG — Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans says the U.S. economy has slowed — but he downplayed chances of a recession.

"I would say that the U.S. economy continues to be in a strong position," Evans said at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong. "The fundamentals for the U.S. are good.'

His remarks came during a panel discussion on how the U.S. central bank, China and global risks will shape the world economy.

The Fed held interest rates steady in a unanimous decision last week, and indicated that no more increases will be coming this year. It was a sharp dovish turn from its policy projections in December.

In a post-meeting statement, the Fed indicated it would remain "patient" before adopting any further rate hikes. It also reduced expectations for GDP growth and inflation and slightly increased the unemployment rate outlook.

Evans said sees economic growth of between 1.75 percent to 2 percent this year. "But it is decelerating from stronger growth," he said following last year's 3.1 percent figure.

Still, he said he wasn't very worried about inflationary pressures or recession — and models he's seen indicate that the probability of a recession is no more than 25 percent.

"I think it's a good time to stop, pause, look and see how things are going to progress and be cautious," he said of the Fed's monetary policy stance. Evans also added that the Fed is "mindful of financial market constraints" — a "good reason" to pause in raising rates, he said.