Fed's Rosengren says weak foreign bond yields are hurting US long-term yields

A top official at the U.S. Federal Reserve said Tuesday that weak bond yields in other countries are hurting U.S. long-term bond yields. Still, Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren expects Treasurys to eventually start inching higher.

Investors are watching declining long-term yields after a stock tumble Friday and an inversion of the so-called yield curve in U.S. bond markets. That occurs when short-term rates surpass longer-term yields. That in turn hurts the profits that banks get from lending. It's considered a recession warning sign.

Rosengren said long-term bond yields are falling in a number of countries. He cited as an example Germany's 10-year bond yield, which is close to zero. Slowing economic growth in Europe and Asia is contributing to those declines, he said during a panel discussion at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Bond yields decline when bond prices rise.

"I think there's a lot less risk in the United States economy than there is in the rest of the world, but those lower yields are in part pushing down yields in the United States as well," Rosengren said.

Rosengren added that if his forecast for America's economic growth of between 2 to 2.5 percent for the rest of the year pans out, and the U.S. starts to hit its inflation target, then the 10-year yield "will go up a little bit from where it is now."

He joined former Fed chair Janet Yellen in taking a seemingly unworried view of the inverted yield curve. Yellen pointed out that while the inversion does not suggest there will be a downturn, it could signal the Fed may at some point need to cut interest rates.