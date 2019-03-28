Stock futures edge higher | China makes unprecedented proposals | Lyft to price shares

U.S. stock futures were modestly higher this morning ahead of the final two trading days of March. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have fallen in three of the past four sessions, although both are still higher for the month, while the Dow still has a 1.1 percent March deficit to make up. (CNBC)

Boeing (BA) shares remain on watch after the company previewed its software fix, cockpit alerts and additional pilot training for its 737 Max planes. Boeing said the changes improve the safety of the aircraft which has been involved in two deadly crashes since October. (CNBC)



* DOT's watchdog says FAA to improve air safety oversight procedures by this summer (CNBC)

The Labor Department is out with its weekly look at initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. At the same time, the Commerce Department is out with its final reading of fourth-quarter GDP. The National Association of Realtors will issue its February pending home sales report at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

Consulting firm Accenture (ACN) and watch maker Movado Group (MOV) will issue their quarterly earnings this morning, while Progress Software (PRGS) and Restoration Hardware parent RH (RH) will be out with quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)