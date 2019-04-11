Stock futures edge higher | Pence backs lower rates | WikiLeaks's Assange arrested

Costco (COST) posted a comparable store sales increase of 5.9 percent for March, excluding gasoline prices, foreign exchange, and the impact of a previously disclosed accounting change. Online comparable sales rose 20.6 percent.
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.20 per share, beating consensus estimates by nine cents. The housewares retailer also saw revenue come in above Street forecasts, and it gave better than expected 2019 earnings guidance. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by one cent to 17 cents per share.
ASML (ASM) said its U.S. software subsidiary had been the victim of corporate theft several years ago, but the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker added that it had discovered the theft on its own and taken immediate action. A Dutch newspaper had reported that high-level Chinese employees had stolen technology and leaked the information to a China government-linked company.
PG&E (PCG) may expand its board as part of a settlement with a large shareholder, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters. BlueMountain Capital has been seeking to put its own nominees on the board, as the utility deals with the financial impact of its involvement in recent California wildfires.
Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (AMZN) remain in the competition for a Pentagon cloud computing contract that could be worth up to $10 billion, according to announcement by the Defense Department. That decision pushes Oracle (ORCL) and IBM (IBM) out of the bidding.
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) will seek voluntary retirements and may cut jobs as it undergoes a restructuring. The grain processor said it is trying to implement improvements in productivity, growth, and service between now and June 30.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Jefferies, which said the stock now reflects improvements in same-store sales and profit margins after jumping 65 percent during the first quarter.
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) was downgraded to "underweight" from "equal-weight" at Morgan Stanley, expressing concern about growth rates for the single-serve coffee business.
Waste Management (WM) was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Stifel Nicolaus, which points to headwinds in the company's recycling business.