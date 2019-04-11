Stock futures edge higher | Pence backs lower rates | WikiLeaks's Assange arrested

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange was arrested in London today, nearly seven years after he first sought refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy. Police said he was arrested for failing to surrender to a court on a warrant issued back in 2012. (CNBC)

Herman Cain's path to the Federal Reserve Board could get blocked before President Donald Trump even nominates him. At least three GOP senators plan to vote against him if Trump formally chooses him, multiple reports say.



* Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will meet with Democrats as Trump increases pressure on the central bank (CNBC)

Vice President Mike Pence told CNBC's Joe Kernen in an interview that aired today that despite his bullish view of the state of the economy, he backs the president's calls for further rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.



* Mike Pence, facing criticism from 2020 Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg over his record on gay rights, says South Bend mayor 'knows better' (CNBC)

EU leaders and the U.K. have agreed to a "flexible extension" of the Brexit deadline until Oct. 31. Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, said this provides an "additional six months for the UK to find the best possible solution." (CNBC)

CNBC has learned Chris Phillips, the head of men's and kids' clothing at Stitch Fix (SFIX), is leaving the subscription-based styling platform to become CEO of online-based menswear brand Mizzen+Main.

The National Enquirer's parent company, American Media Inc., said it will "explore strategic options" for the National Enquirer and the National Examiner, adding that this "will likely result in their sale in the near future." (CNBC)

Amazon has thousands of workers around the world who listen to and review private Alexa conversations with the goal of helping improve the speech assistant's technology, according to a Bloomberg report.



* Jeff Bezos challenges rival retailers to match Amazon's pay and benefits (CNBC)

Interviews with former Pinterest employees describe a culture of decision-making by committee where a lack of direct feedback and quick decisions resulted in employee turnover and competitive missteps. (CNBC)

JetBlue (JBLU) said that it would begin flights between the United States and London in 2021. Shares of the airline rose after CNBC had reported yesterday that the airline appeared to be readying an announcement for flights to Europe.

The American public overwhelmingly says it's a good idea for employers to offer workers programs that promote healthy behavior, but a solid majority also firmly oppose financial penalties linked to those programs, a new poll finds. (CNBC)