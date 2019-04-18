Dow under pressure | Blackstone shares surge | Robert Mueller's report set

Futures were lower this morning, signaling a possible end to three-week win streaks for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The S&P is down 0.2% for the week, while the Nasdaq is up 0.2%. The Dow is slightly higher for the week but could lose that gain at the open. (CNBC)

Blackstone (BX) shares surged 9.5% in pre-market trading after the investment firm announced it will become a corporation in July, shifting from its current status as a publicly-traded partnership. (CNBC)

Pinterest (PINS) begins trading today on the New York Stock Exchange after its initial public offering (IPO) priced at $19 per share, valuing the company at $10 billion. That was above the initially projected range of $15 to $17 per share. (CNBC)

Dow component Travelers (TRV) and Blackstone (BX) are among the companies reporting quarterly earnings this morning. Dow component American Express (AXP) and Intuitive Surgical (SRG) will report after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

On the data front, the government will issue March housing starts at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts calling for a 4.1 percent increase to an annual rate of 1.21 million units. Housing starts had fallen 8.7 percent in February. (CNBC)