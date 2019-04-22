Dow futures under pressure | Another Dem enters 2020 race | Tesla probes car fire

Authorities lifted a curfew in Sri Lanka today, a day after a string of bombings at churches and luxury hotels across the Indian Ocean island killed 290 people and wounded about 500. Americans are among the dead. (Reuters)

Rep. Seth Moulton, the latest Democrat to enter the 2020 race, launched a presidential bid today focused on national security. The 40-year-old Marine combat veteran may be best known, perhaps, for his opposition to Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (NBC News)



Democratic presidential candidates diverge in how to respond to the Mueller report, with Elizabeth Warren calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump, Cory Booker saying not yet and Bernie Sanders calling for more congressional investigations. (WSJ)



* House Democrats to decide soon whether to seek Trump impeachment (USA Today)

Tesla (TSLA) said it immediately sent a team to investigate an apparent explosion of one of its cars in Shanghai on Sunday. It's not immediately clear which model was affected, but reports indicated the electric vehicle was parked at the time of the fire. (CNBC)



Tesla CEO Elon Musk plans to hold an investor event today, focusing the electric automaker's self-driving efforts. Separately, Musk and the SEC asked a federal judge for more time to negotiate a settlement over recent Musk tweets. (MarketWatch)

Boeing (BA), whose 737 Max jets are grounded, defends itself against allegations in The New York Times over its 787 Dreamliner. The paper claims "shoddy production and weak oversight" at the jet maker's South Carolina factory.

Samsung is postponing its China launch event for its foldable smartphone, just days after reports of defective screens on the $2,000 device. Journalists, including CNBC's Todd Haselton, who reviewed the product over the past few weeks, reported issues with the screen. (CNBC)

China's Huawei reported a 39 percent year-on-year increase in first-quarter revenue despite continued political pressure from nations including the U.S. The networking equipment maker said 5G deployment provides "unprecedented opportunities for growth." (CNBC)



* US attacks Huawei and China without its own 5G strategy (CNBC)

Nissan filed another criminal complaint against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn related to an aggravated breach of trust under Japan's Companies Act. It's the fourth charge since his arrested in November on suspicion of financial misconduct. Ghosn has denied all allegations. (Reuters)