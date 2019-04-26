Dow under pressure | Amazon smashes earnings | Uber sets IPO range

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning after the Dow and S&P 500 saw marginal losses in Thursday's session. The S&P 500 posted its first two-session losing streak in a month, while the Dow saw its second straight negative session. The Nasdaq outperformed, posting an all-time intraday high, but failed to close at a new record. (CNBC)



* Cryptocurrencies shed $10 billion in an hour (CNBC)

On the data calendar, investors get a look at first-quarter GDP today at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect growth of 2.5%, a far cry from early estimates of near zero percent. The University of Michigan's final April consumer sentiment index is out at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

Dow stocks Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) report quarterly earnings this morning, along with American Airlines (AAL), AstraZeneca (AZN), Deutsche Bank (DB), and Bloomin' Brands (BLMN). There are no after-the-bell earnings scheduled today. (CNBC)



* Exxon Mobil shares sink as oil giant's quarterly profits badly miss expectations (CNBC)

* American Airlines shares drop after mixed results, sees higher fuel costs ahead (CNBC)

* Deutsche Bank posts 67% profit rise after merger talks collapse (CNBC)

Intel (INTC), also a Dow stock, was 7% lower in premarket trading after the company posted a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast for the year of $69 billion. The company did beat on earnings, reporting 89 cents per share, 2 cents higher than Wall Street analysts had expected. (CNBC)

Amazon's (AMZN) stock was less than 1% higher in premarket trading after it reported quarterly earnings that smashed Wall Street forecasts and revenue that came in line with estimates. However, the company's second-quarter operating profit guidance came in below estimates. (CNBC)



* Amazon to spend $800 million to make free one-day shipping the default for Prime members (CNBC)

Uber unveiled the terms for its initial public offering today. The ride-hailing company set a price range of $44 to $50 per share for its IPO, valuing it at $84 billion at the high end. The company will seek to raise about $9 billion in its IPO and will offer 180 million shares. (CNBC)



* PayPal to invest $500 million in Uber (Reuters)