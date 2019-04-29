Dow under pressure | China trade talks in 'final laps' | 'Endgame' hauls in $1.2 billion

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning as investors assessed developments in U.S.-China trade talks, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying negotiations are in the "final laps." On Friday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted new record closes. The Dow also gained ground Friday, finishing about 1% away from its October closing high. (CNBC)

Dow stock Boeing (BA) was under pressure this morning after news that the aircraft maker waited until after the Lion Air crash to tell Southwest Airlines (LUV) that a safety alert was turned off on the new 737 Max jets, which remain grounded. (CNBC)



* Boeing CEO faces shareholders today for first time since 737 Max crashes (Reuters)

Disney (DIS), another Dow component, saw its shares rising in the premarket after "Avengers: Endgame" hauled in more than $1.2 billion at the global box office, shattering the previous record total of $641 million set by "Avengers: Infinity War." (CNBC)



* JP Morgan says buy Disney after blowout open for 'Avengers: Endgame' (CNBC)

Earnings remain a key focus for investors, with Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL) coming after-the-bell today and Apple (AAPL) late tomorrow. On the data front, personal income and consumer spending figures are out released at 8:30 a.m. ET this morning. (CNBC)



* 'Biggest bear' on Target upgrades the stock, says shares to rally nearly 50% (CNBC)